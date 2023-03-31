edu rm st joseph

St. Joseph School students helped raise $35,930 for their Rosemount school through the Catholic United Financial Raffle.

When you achieve a goal 10 years in a row, that achievement isn’t a fluke. It’s a habit. Students and staff at St. Joseph School in Rosemount put in the extra effort this year by raising $35,930  through the Catholic United Financial Raffle and helped achieve the program’s 10th year in a row of raising more than $1 million for Catholic schools in the Upper Midwest.

Since Jan. 13, students of St. Joseph sold $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic United Financial Raffle, a fundraising program provided free by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009. St. Joseph  is one of 85 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that participated in 2023 and raised a combined $1,389,332 for Catholic Education. The school exceeded its fundraising goal of $26,000.

