The city of Farmington started spring load restrictions on city streets in conjunction with Dakota County and the state of Minnesota on Thursday, March 4, at 12:01 a.m.
“Residents should keep the spring load restrictions in mind while scheduling large house projects with contractors,” said Matt Decur, assistant city engineer.
All city streets have a 5-ton axle weight limit unless otherwise posted. The city offers an annual Overweight Permit; however, these permits are limited to deliveries to and from Farmington businesses, and are not for construction or demolition activities.
The application is at FarmingtonMN.gov/SLR.
Restrictions are put in place in an effort to protect streets, which are vulnerable during the spring season. As frost leaves the ground during the spring thaw, high moistures in the gravel limits the load carrying capacity of the pavement. The restrictions are imposed to prolong the service life of the street.
For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/SLR or call Decur at 651-280-6846.
