Fueled by spring break travel, March is expected to be the busiest month at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On average, there will be 338 daily flights departing MSP in March. On peak days, as many as 28,000 passengers could pass through security checkpoints, surpassing the recent passenger highs set over the Christmas holiday last year. Numerous health safety measures are in place for those who need or choose to fly through MSP.
Following are the spring break dates for local public school districts:
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan - March 22-26
Lakeville Area - March 26 to April 5
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage - March 29 to April 2
Farmington Area - April 2-9
Spring break activity will still be far below pre-pandemic levels, but communities near MSP may notice an increase in the number of airplanes coming and going from MSP in the weeks ahead. Added activity may slightly affect runway use patterns. More information can be found here www.mspairport.com.
