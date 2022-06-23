When it comes to rescuing dogs, perhaps few have worked harder than Lakeville resident Dawn Johnson.
Johnson has been responsible for fostering and finding homes for 55 dogs over the past several years in her Lakeville neighborhood, the Spirit of Brandtjen Farms.
She recently hosted a walk to get all of the dogs together as a thank you from Johnson for the neighborhood’s support of her.
In 2020, Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer. On the day before her first chemotherapy appointment all the neighbors that adopted dogs from her walked by her house to offer her support.
“It really made me aware of how many of my fosters were actually in the neighborhood,” she said. “Since last December 2021 when I was cancer free I wanted to have another walk that I could participate in and walk alongside all those puppies.”
Johnson took some time out recently for a Q&A about her involvement in rescuing animals and more.
Why have you dedicated so much of your time and effort to Ruff Start Rescue and rescue animals?
Spirit of Brandtjen Farms in Lakeville is a beautiful community of neighbors that all support each other’s passions. Whether someone is raising funds for Rosemount sports, HOPE KIDS, Mom & Neighbors, Girl Scouts, and more currently donations for displaced Ukrainian refugees, there is always love and support.
When searching for a puppy back in 2015 I came across a cute little jack Russell mix that needed a foster through Ruff Start Rescue. I applied to foster and ended up adopting him! Fostering was such a rewarding experience I decided to keep doing it. I really fell in love with fostering puppies early on. I installed a fence and doggie door and it has made my life a whole lot easier!
Ruff Start Rescue is an amazing rescue, and I saw first hand how many more dogs and cats they can save when more people open their homes to fostering or help volunteer. I’ve made it a point over the last few years to educate everyone I meet on the rescue work I do and how they can get involved with very little commitment. They see how rewarding that fostering is for me and they want that same full heart.
How have you been able to do this?
When I started fostering litters of puppies I began asking neighbor friends with kids to stop over and help socialize the puppies. I wanted to make sure they were getting plenty exposure and individual cuddles. When kids began begging their parents for every puppy they held at my house it was a great opportunity for me to teach them about how important their role was in helping me socialize the puppies and care for them. If we keep them all, we won’t have any room to foster! I feel like education is such an important part of rescue. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes of rescue and to volunteer it doesn’t mean you need to foster a dog in your home. We have so many volunteers who shuttle dogs to vet appointments or collect donated items in the metro area.
I started a towel and blanket donation drive called Beggin’ for Blankets about five years ago. This started the awareness that I was the go to neighbor if anyone was looking to clear out their linen closets or donate dog items. Rescues use old towels and blankets in the crates while transporting the animals right after they are rescued. There is always a need for old linens and there is consistently a pile sitting on my front porch donated from neighbors!
Over the years neighbor kids have sold artwork and lemonade to raise money to buy my foster puppies toys. A Girl Scout recently brought me a check for Ruff Start Rescue. She wanted part of her Girl Scout Cookie profit to go toward helping the rescued dogs. The parents have been absolutely wonderful supporting their kids when they come up with ideas to help the rescue.
As our neighborhood grew rapidly in the last two years I wanted to create a Facebook group where all the neighbors that owned dogs could introduce their dog and get to know other dog owners. They could post for puppy play dates, training advice, dog grooming resources, and also a place where I could post pictures of my foster puppies to adopt. “Dogs of Spirit” was created in 2021 and has grown to 428 neighbors sharing fun photos of their dogs and just a happy page to brighten their day.
How was the walk? I bet you got to hear from owners about their rescue pets?
In 2020 I found out I had breast cancer. On the day before my first chemo appointment all the neighbors who adopted from me walked by my house wearing bandanas my sister had made saying “I love my foster mom” or “My foster mom is a warrior.” It was a steady stream of dogs walking showing that they were supporting me and walking by my side for the journey ahead of me. It was amazing. It brought me so much joy and it really made me aware of how many of my fosters were actually in the neighborhood! Since last December 2021 when I was cancer free I wanted to have another walk that I could participate in and walk along side all those puppies!
With summer quickly approaching I wanted to plan the walk before school was out. Chick Fil A in Apple Valley came out with lunch and FuzzButts Boutique was our featured dog vendor. I had a “Dogs of Spirit” banner made for everyone to pose with their pup. Honestly, I was so busy petting dogs and making sure everyone was having fun I never even got to pose for a photo with my own rescues! The walk was a huge success! I made “Dogs of Spirit” T-shirts for neighbors to purchase.
To date there are 55 of my foster dogs or puppies in the neighborhood and eight kittens.
Do you foster all these animals before they are adopted out? How long have you been fostering?
I foster puppies typically for a month. During that time I make sure to socialize and housetrain them so that the new adopter has an easier time with the transition. There are a few neighbors who I helped them foster-to-adopt. Whenever anyone raises a hand to foster I make sure to mentor them throughout the foster process making sure they are fully stocked with all the dog necessities. I want to make it as easy as possible for them to foster so I continue to be their resource with any questions.
