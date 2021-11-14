The Sypal Lundgren VFW Post 7662 Auxiliary in Farmington held its annual craft sale on Nov. 6. A wide variety of vendors were present selling homemade holiday items. Funds from renting tables will go toward helping veterans at the Hastings Veterans Home receive a gift for the holidays.
Trending Now
-
Family identifies Burnsville man as Lakeville assault victim
-
New era in transit opens Dec. 4
-
Dakota County Attorney: Farmington man allegedly killed father, mother and brother
-
Dakota County Attorney: Farmington man allegedly killed father, mother and brother
-
Apple Valley's Bryson Flake gets perfect ACT score
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.