Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, some Apple Valley firefighters and their family members, as well as staff of Augustana Care Center enjoyed spending time with the residents of the care center during an annual holiday event on Thursday, Dec. 19. Flowerama donated enough carnations for everyone to receive one, and Santa led the group singing holiday carols during each lunch hour.
