Sport Clips Haircuts, the nation’s largest franchise dedicated to men’s and boys’ hair care, will open Sept. 27 in Apple Valley Orchard Place shopping center, 15640 English Ave. in Apple Valley.
This new locally-owned business is the latest of the franchise’s almost 1,900 locations across the U.S. and Canada, and the second for the Apple Valley area.
“Sport Clips’ offers our clients the expertise of well-trained stylists in a fun and clean environment where they can enjoy watching sports on TV during their haircut,” Boyd Candee, owner of the new Sport Clips, said in a news release. “Sport Clips has been such a popular hair care option for men and boys in the area, and we’re excited to grow our presence.”
The new Sport Clips will offer:
• Hair cut services, including the “MVP Experience” that features a precision haircut, massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment.
• Sport Clips stylists who are the pros in men’s hair and specialize in hair care for men and boys and stay up-to-date on trends.
• Large, flat-screen televisions playing sports programming at each haircut station and in the lobby.
Online check in which will be the best way to schedule service with an estimated wait time. It’s easy to use online check in at www.sportclips.com/checkin or download the app for iOS or Android. Contactless payment can be made through Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.
“We’re proud to be a part of Apple Valley’s retail community and we look forward to introducing clients to our services and distinctive experience,” Candee said.
Sport Clips in Apple Valley will also provide free “MVP upgrades” to all first-time clients who purchase a hair cut service, including a massaging shampoo, hot steamed towel, and neck and shoulder treatment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.