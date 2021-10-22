Joanne Hlebasko, an Eagan resident and a regular at Casper’s, thought the Halloween decorations at the local bar and restaurant were so outstanding she placed a call to the newspaper to check it out. Casper’s has been decorating the bar area for years, but each year it keeps getting more elaborate as additional cobwebs, ghouls and blowup pieces are added. Hlebasko and husband Rich along with other regulars say it’s great to see what the bar area will turn into each Halloween and Christmas. Those who have photographs of outstanding Halloween decorations at a home or business can send them to editor.thisweek@apgecm.com.
