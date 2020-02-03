Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley will hold its annual Valentine Cabaret on Saturday, Feb. 8. There will be a silent auction and its annual “Heads or Tails” door prize; doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A full dinner will be served at 6 p.m. by members of the church’s Youth Group. The event is a fundraiser for the church Youth Group’s mission trip. Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $15 for children aged 12 and under. Tickets may be reserved by calling the church office at 952-423-2212. Call the church by Thursday, Feb. 5, to reserve tickets. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event.
Entertainment following the dinner will be provided by members of the church as well as a local band that will play throughout the evening.
Dinner will include chicken parmesan with pasta, salad, bread sticks and dessert. A vegetarian meal may be requested by calling the church office in advance.
The 2020 mission trip will take the Youth Group and their sponsors to the Flanner House in Indianapolis, Indiana. Twelve youths and 10 sponsors have signed up to participate this year. The participants will work in the local community and learn about food deserts and the local efforts to provide sustainable food sources to the community. They will also complete work projects focused on helping residents and the local community.
Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church is at 14401 Pilot Knob Road. For more information, call the church office at 952-423-2212, or visit our website at spiritoflifeav.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.