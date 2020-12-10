Guests at Heikkila Studios wrote Christmas cards on Nov. 28 to some of Farmington’s active military thanking them for their service. She said hundreds of cards have already been filled out. The effort was part of the Spirit of Giving event in downtown Farmington, which continues on Dec. 12 and 19. Heikkila said that people from the community are dropping off gifts for residents of Trinity Care Center in the form of newly created lap quilts and other crafts that they have decorated for the residents to let them know that they are not forgotten by Farmington. The retailers are also in full swing. “We want our community to be proud of downtown Farmington by making our stores the best that they can be,” said Pam Heikkila of Heikkila Studios. “And, please don’t forget Toys for Town as there is a lot of current need.” More information about Toys for Town is at the city’s website, including a gift wrapping sign up form for Dec. 19 at farmingtonmn.gov/forms/toys4town.
