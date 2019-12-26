To the editor:
This not San Francisco or New York. It’s the 2nd District of Minnesota of Minnesota. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, and her colleagues have devoted a majority of their time on the impeachment of a president, while no proof of wrongdoing was ever produced. Does Craig not like him? A lot of people don’t like him. That is no reason to impeach him especially when President Donald Trump has brought about the most successful economic policy in U.S. history.
Craig campaigned as a centrist and yet spent her fist day in Congress seconding the nomination of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Why not spend some time on real issues like lowering drug prices, fixing our infrastructure, and finally dealing with the opioid crisis.
Yours truly, from a fed up former Democrat.
Bruce Anderson
Eagan
