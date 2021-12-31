Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, is donating $100,000 to 20 Minnesota nonprofits this holiday season as part of its annual “Giving Together” program. Nonprofit recipients were selected by Spectro Alloys team members and range from smaller charities that serve Dakota County to larger ones that serve the entire state. Many Spectro employees are also making personal donations or volunteering with these organizations this holiday season.
“We’ve proudly done business in Rosemount for nearly 50 years. It is our responsibility to be a good neighbor,” said Spectro Alloys President Luke Palen. “We love closing out the year with the ‘Giving Together’ program because it reminds us of the many organizations that work hard each day to make our community stronger and helps us support the causes our team members care about.”
The 20 nonprofits receiving donations from Spectro Alloys are:
Feed My Starving Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Second Harvest Heartland, 360 Communities, Wishes and More, Adult & Teen Challenge Minnesota, Hastings Family Service, Stewardship Ways, United Heroes League, United Way of Hastings, Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities, Minnesota Community Care, Toys for Tots, DAV of Minnesota, Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Goodwill Easter Seals Father Project, ALS Wiffleball Tournament, Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists, Northside Economic Opportunity Network and Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.
Since 1973, Spectro Alloys has been providing recycled aluminum alloys to regional die casters and foundries, where they are made into new products for the automotive, power sports, home, turf and snow maintenance, and other industries.
Aluminum recycling at Spectro generates more than 90% in CO2 and energy savings compared to creating new aluminum. Spectro’s direct CO2 savings is equivalent to removing more than 80,000 cars from the road, and Spectro’s direct energy savings could power more than 200,000 homes. Learn more at spectroalloys.com/.
