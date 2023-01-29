 

Rosemount-based Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, has donated $100,000 to 16 Minnesota nonprofits as part of its annual “Giving Together” program. Nonprofit recipients were selected by Spectro Alloys team members and range from smaller charities that serve Dakota County to larger ones that serve the entire state. Many Spectro employees also made personal donations or volunteered with these organizations this holiday season.

Tags

Load comments