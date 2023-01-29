Rosemount-based Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, has donated $100,000 to 16 Minnesota nonprofits as part of its annual “Giving Together” program. Nonprofit recipients were selected by Spectro Alloys team members and range from smaller charities that serve Dakota County to larger ones that serve the entire state. Many Spectro employees also made personal donations or volunteered with these organizations this holiday season.
“We’ve proudly done business in Rosemount for nearly 50 years. It is our responsibility to be a good neighbor,” said Spectro Alloys President Luke Palen. “We love closing out the year with our annual ‘Giving Together’ program because it reminds us of the many organizations that work hard each day to make our community stronger and helps us support the causes our team members care about.”
Following are the 16 nonprofits receiving donations from Spectro Alloys:
360 Communities, Hastings Family Services, Feed My Starving Children, Second Harvest Heartland, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wishes and More, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, United Heroes, Wounded Warrior Project, Crescent Cove, Stewardship Ways, Tunnels to Towers, John Birch Park Supporters, Secondhand Hounds, and Hope Kids
Spectro Alloys operates one of the highest efficiency aluminum recycling plants in the United States. Since 1973, Spectro Alloys has been providing recycled aluminum alloys to regional die casters and foundries, where they are made into new products for the automotive, power sports, home, turf and snow maintenance, and other industries.
Recycling at Spectro Alloys involves shredding, sorting and processing aluminum with the most advanced technology used in the industry today.
Aluminum recycling at Spectro generates more than 90% in CO2 and energy savings compared to creating new aluminum.
Spectro’s direct CO2 savings is equivalent to removing more than 80,000 cars from the road, and Spectro’s direct energy savings could power more than 200,000 homes.
