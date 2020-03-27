Following is the tentative agenda for the March 30 special Lakeville City Council meeting at 3 p.m. via teleconference at City Hall – Marion Conference Room.

The City Administrator has determined it is not practical or prudent to conduct an in-person City Council meeting due to the local state of emergency and social distancing guidelines. Accordingly, council members will participate in this meeting via telephone, and the City Council meeting will be conducted under Minnesota Statutes section 13D.021 at the date and time stated above.

Members of the public may join the meeting via telephone at 1-267-866-0999; Meeting PIN: 7977 27 1783.

1. Call to order and roll call

2. Revised leave policy

3. Bonding/construction projects update

4. Park referendum update

5. Utility payment/penalties deferment option

6. Adjourn

