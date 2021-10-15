Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will host a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the Rosemount VFW Post 9433.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Veterans Relief Fund of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which supports local service men and women, veterans and families in need.
For $10 those age 6 and older can have all-you-can-eat spaghetti and garlic bread. Children ages 5 and under eat for free.
Call 651-423-9938 for more information.
