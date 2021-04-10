The 2020-2021 Southview Elementary School Scholarship is accepting applications.
The Southview Elementary School Senior Scholarship offers students an opportunity to apply $2,000 toward their post secondary plans. The Southview PTO scholarship of $1,000 along with a matching grant from the family of Paul Rice of $1,000 is available to any graduating senior who attended Southview Elementary school for a minimum of two years.
Paul Rice was Southview’s first principal and his family has matched the PTO funds in honor of their late father, a lover of education and of his community schools. The link for application is at tinyurl.com/46dk3ktb. Contact southviewptoscholarship@gmail.com with any questions.
