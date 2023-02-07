A Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 educator will join U.S. Rep. Angie Craig as her guest for President Joe Biden's Feb. 7 State of the Union address.

Heather Mathews, a special education teacher at Southview Elementary in Apple Valley, will be present. She has taught at the school for over 20 years, according to a news release from Craig's office.

