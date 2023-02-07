A Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 educator will join U.S. Rep. Angie Craig as her guest for President Joe Biden's Feb. 7 State of the Union address.
Heather Mathews, a special education teacher at Southview Elementary in Apple Valley, will be present. She has taught at the school for over 20 years, according to a news release from Craig's office.
“I’m so grateful Rep. Angie Craig understands the struggle of educating students without enough resources. Special education teachers have been frustrated and overworked,” Mathews said in a statement. “More than any other time in my years of teaching, we are seeing a crisis in our profession. Our job is not sustainable without the adequate funding we, and our students, deserve. It would mean the world to all special education teachers to be supported to care for each of our students’ individual needs. Students would achieve more and they would be set up to succeed in their adult life. Students and educators deserve a government that will invest in them, so all of us can thrive.”
Outside of the classroom, she is a dedicated advocate for special education funding, issues, students and educators – having served as a member of the Dakota County United Executive Board and as their Legislative Action Committee Chair, the news release said.
“As the mom of two sons who benefited from the work of special education teachers and paraprofessionals, I know the dedication of those who choose this profession. Right now, many of these programs are being forced to operate without the funding they were promised,” Craig said in a statement. “I’m honored that Heather will be joining me for tonight's address to bring attention to the critical funding gap for our students. I know we’ll both be listening closely to what the President has to say about his plan to ensure the federal government is investing in our special education programs in the way that our students, educators and families deserve.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.