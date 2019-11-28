Southview Elementary’s Student Council in Apple Valley, along with the students and staff of Southview, collected items to help replenish the supplies of the 360 Communities Apple Valley food shelf.
The items were collected at school the week of Nov. 18-22. During the week, Southview collected over 380 pounds of food to donate, according to Shannon Snesrud, Student Council adviser. “Thank you to the students and families who helped collect food and bring in items,” Snesrud said.
