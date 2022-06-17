Motorists traveling southbound on Highway 77 between Interstate 494 in Bloomington and Highway 13 in Eagan will encounter traffic restrictions beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17.
Southbound Highway 77 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic from East 66th Street in Richfield to Lindau Lane. Then at 8 p.m. southbound Highway 77 will fully close to traffic to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to resurface the pavement.
The following ramps are currently closed or will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17:
- The ramp from eastbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77. This ramp is currently closed to traffic and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday, June 24. Motorists should follow the posted detour using eastbound I-494, southbound I-35E and Highway 77. However, access to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive from eastbound I-494 will remain open this weekend until 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
- The ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 77. This ramp will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Motorists should follow the posted detour using westbound I-494, southbound I-35W, eastbound I-494, southbound I-35E and Highway 77.
- The ramps from Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive to southbound Highway 77. These ramps are currently closed and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.
- The ramp from E. Old Shakopee Road to southbound Highway 77. Motorists should follow the posted detour using 24th Avenue S., eastbound I-494, southbound I-35E and Highway 77.
- The ramp from southbound Highway 77 to E. Old Shakopee Road. Motorists should follow the posted detour using southbound Highway 77, eastbound I-494, 24th Avenue S. and E. Old Shakopee Road.
- The ramps from southbound Highway 77 to Highway 13. Motorists should follow the posted detour using eastbound I-494, southbound I-35E, northbound Highway 77 and Highway 13.
During this weekend closure, residents and businesses near Highway 77 between I-494 and the Minnesota River may experience excess noise, increased lighting, and flashing lights due to construction work and vehicles. Construction crews will be working 24 hours per day to remove and replace the top layer of highway pavement.
All southbound Highway 77 lanes and ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 20, unless otherwise noted. Northbound Highway 77 and all associated entrance and exit ramps within the area will remain open.
Southbound Highway 77 ramp closures beginning June 19
Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19, several ramps at I-494, Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive will be closed to traffic for pavement resurfacing and other improvements.
The following ramp will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 22:
- Southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494. Motorists should follow the posted detour using southbound Highway 77, northbound Highway 13, northbound Highway 77 and eastbound I-494.
The following ramps will reopen to traffic by 9 a.m. on Friday, June 24:
- Eastbound I-494 to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive
- Southbound Highway 77 to Lindau Lane and Killebrew Drive. Motorists should follow the posted detour using eastbound I-494 and 24th Avenue S.
These road and ramp closures are part of the Highway 77/Cedar Avenue construction project. MnDOT is resurfacing the Highway 77 pavement between Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis and the Minnesota River in Bloomington through fall 2022. The work includes repairs to the 86th Street bridge over Highway 77, upgrades at intersections to provide universal access and drainage improvements.
All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and to slow down in work zones where workers are present.
For more information, including construction schedule, current and upcoming traffic impacts, and recommended detour routes, visit the Highway 77 construction project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy77bloomington-mpls.
