Motorists traveling southbound on Highway 52 between Interstate 94 in St. Paul and I-494 in Inver Grove Heights will encounter a weekend closure beginning Friday, June 4.
Weather permitting, southbound Highway 52 will be closed and detoured between I-94 and I-494 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 4, so crews can resurface the road. Motorists should follow the signed detour using eastbound I-94, southbound Highway 61 and westbound I-494; or, I-94, southbound I-35E and eastbound Highway 62 to access Highway 52.
The following ramps also will be closed beginning at 8 p.m.:
I-94 to southbound Highway 52
I-35E to southbound Highway 52
Highway 52 southbound ramp to Butler Avenue
Highway 52 southbound ramp to Southview Boulevard
Highway 52 southbound ramp to eastbound I-494
Highway 52 southbound ramp to westbound I-494/Highway 62
All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 7.
These lane and ramp closures are a part of seven weekend directional closures on Highway 52. While crews have the road closed, they will be resurfacing the road between I-494 in Inver Grove Heights and Highway 156/Concord Street in St. Paul, as well as repairing concrete between Concord Street and Plato Boulevard in St. Paul. During construction, there also will be several ramp closures in this area that will last up to one week.
For more details about this project, and to sign up for email updates visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy52-stpaul-invergrovehts/index.html
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
