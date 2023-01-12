South’s Hansen wins 2nd Gatorade football award

Carson Hansen of Lakeville South rushed for more than 1,700 yards in 2022 and was named Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

 Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Running back is finalist for national honor

Lakeville South High School running back Carson Hansen has been named Gatorade Minnesota Football Player of the Year for the second time.

