The South of the River Suicide Bereavement Support Group, which offers a facilitated discussion for anyone caught in the struggle that follows the suicide death of their loved one, meets the second Monday and fourth Thursday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. Meetings are currently held via Zoom conferencing. Contact Maria at 952-686-7107 with your email address to be added to the Zoom call.
