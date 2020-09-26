The eighth annual South of the River CROP Hunger Walk has gone virtual in 2020 to help neighbors near and far get the meals they need Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. in neighborhoods throughout the south metro.
The walk will be modified this year to reduce community transmission of COVID-19. Instead of launching the walk from a single location, all church, family, neighborhood or workplace teams and individual walkers will walk in their own neighborhoods. People are asked to keep group sizes small and follow CDC guidance about physical distancing and wearing face coverings.
To participate or sponsor a walker, log onto https://www.crophungerwalk.org/burnsvillemn.
Donations will be accepted through the end of October.
For questions, contact Denise at dlewis9476@comcast.net or Paula Nordhem at atpnordhem@yahoo.com. Information also is available on Facebook at Twin Cities South of the River CROP Walk.
This year the world is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis, with up to 130 million more people going hungry. Within the U.S., estimates expect 54 million American households will be food insecure in 2020. Within Minnesota, it’s predicted that more than 735,000 Minnesotans will be “food insecure.” That’s 13 percent of the state’s population.
CROP Hunger Walks support local and global programs that work with communities for immediate relief and long-lasting solutions to hunger and poverty. Seventy-five percent of the funds raised create sustainable futures for global neighbors, investing in people who are vulnerable or under-served, who can then fulfill their own goals. Twenty-five percent will go to the food bank Second Harvest Heartland, which supplies food shelves and food sources in the local area and much of Minnesota.
Last year in the U.S., over 100,000 people participated in more than 800 walks, raising more than $7.6 million to address hunger. CROP Hunger Walks support Church World Service, an organization with over 70 years’ experience in disaster relief and sustainable development, and a founding partner with ACT Alliance, a coalition of more than 130 churches and church-based humanitarian organizations working together in humanitarian assistance and development around the world. Ninety percent of the money donated to CWS supports its mission of just and sustainable responses to hunger and poverty.
The following churches have participated in the event over the past seven years: Cross of Christ; Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley; Open Circle Church, Presbyterian Church of the Apostles, St. James Lutheran Church, River Hills Methodist Church and Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Burnsville; St. John’s Lutheran Church and Spirit of Joy (Disciples of Christ) in Lakeville; New Spirit United Church of Christ (UCC) and Glendale United Methodist in Savage; and Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Bloomington; All Saints Lutheran in Eagan; Good Samaritan UCC in Edina; Highview Christiania Lutheran in Farmington; First Christian Church in Minneapolis.
