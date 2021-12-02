The South Metro DFL Senior Caucus will meet virtually at noon Wednesday, Dec. 8. Speakers addressing climate change issues will be state Rep. Frank Hornstein, District 61A, member of the Minnesota House Committee on Climate and Energy Finance and Policy, and Bill Middlecamp, Bachelor of Science in meteorology and trained facilitator for the EnROADS System Dynamics solutions simulator.
The DFL Senior Caucus promotes active participation of Minnesota seniors in the political process, giving a voice to seniors in Minnesota elections and politics. The goal of the caucus is to affect public policy by bringing focus and accountability to senior issues, and by working to elect public officials who are aware of and committed to the concerns of Minnesota seniors.
For more information, visit dflseniors.org. To register for the virtual meeting, send an email request to dfl.sr.caucus.s.metro@gmail.com.
