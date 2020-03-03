The South Metro Chorale will present “Cabaret 2020: One Hit Wonders” on March 7 and 8 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave.
The show will include food and a silent auction at during both shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Doors to the event open one hour prior.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors (64-plus). They can be ordered by calling 612-386-4636 or sending an e-mail to tickets@southmetrochorale.org. Tickets may be available at the door.
SMC is a community choir serving the south suburban area. The chorale provides a broad spectrum of experiences and repertoire, including accompanied and a cappella music of the great masters, American folk music and African American spirituals, jazz, Broadway and popular arrangements are also presented at the annual “Cabaret” fundraiser.
South Metro Chorale’s mission is to achieve excellence in the performance of classical and contemporary choral music. The group has several outreach programs and concerts.
More is at southmetrochorale.org.
