The Lakeville Area Community Band brought the music of the holidays to Lakeville with their performance of “A good Old Fashioned Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Among the songs the band played were “Christmas Time is Here” by Vince Guaraldi, “O Holy Night,” “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Director Janice Differding said playing the concert was an absolute joy. Forty-six of the 60 members of the band performed in the Christmas show. The band started weekly rehearsals using COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Sept. 21. “We were all thrilled to play again together after almost two years away from each other,” said director Janice Differding. “We stayed in touch by having monthly Zoom gatherings to check on how everyone was doing. We also had small groups in the band practicing and performing outdoors in the summer. It was kinda scary at first for all to gather and play with virus still around especially as the season progressed and COVID cases increased in Dakota County. … We just wanted to share music with the community and missed making music with each other.” Among the upcoming shows are 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Lakeville Band Festival at Lakeville South High School; 7 p.m. May 3 Community Band Festival at Lakeville South; and the Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. June 16, July 5 and Aug. 11 at Antlers Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.