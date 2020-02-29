Nordivas

The Nordivas, a singing Norwegian folk music group, will perform at Heritage Lutheran Church in Apple Valley on March 14.

Sons of Norway Norsota Lodge invites community members to hear the Nordivas, a singing Norwegian folk music group, perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Heritage Lutheran Church, 13401 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.

“The Nordivas are four women singing traditional Norwegian folk music – a capella. Mary Klockeman, Carol Sersland, Arna Rennan and Kari Tauring combine their talents to perform vocal dance tunes in three and four-part harmonies,” according to Norsota Sons of Norway Lodge. “Inspiration for our tunes and arrangements started with girl groups in Norway and Sweden.”

There will be a freewill offering, and refreshments will be served after the program.

More information about Sons of Norway Norsota Lodge can be found at norsota602.com.

