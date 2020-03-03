Sons of Norway Norsota Lodge invites community members to hear the Nordivas, a singing Norwegian folk music group, perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Heritage Lutheran Church, 13401 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
“The Nordivas are four women singing traditional Norwegian folk music – a capella. Mary Klockeman, Carol Sersland, Arna Rennan and Kari Tauring combine their talents to perform vocal dance tunes in three and four-part harmonies,” according to Norsota Sons of Norway Lodge. “Inspiration for our tunes and arrangements started with girl groups in Norway and Sweden.”
There will be a freewill offering, and refreshments will be served after the program.
More information about Sons of Norway Norsota Lodge can be found at norsota602.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.