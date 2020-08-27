To the editor:
There has been much reporting on election and voting issues for the coming general election on Nov. 3. Here are the rules (for Eagan residents), pursuant to an exchange with the Eagan city clerk in charge of the election:
Absentee voting, sometimes referred to as early voting, starts on Sept. 18 for the general election. Those who applied for an absentee ballot, it will go out on or about Sept. 18.
A voter can mail back the ballot or hand deliver it. An Eagan voter can bring their ballot to City Hall, 3830 Pilot Knob Road, or mail it back in the postage-paid envelope provided with the ballot. The Eagan city clerk cannot accept ballots for other cities.
Eagan does not have a ballot drop box. Instead, voters can bring the ballot inside City Hall. Voters can also call 651-675-5000 for curbside pick-up of ballots. Additionally, if voters would like to schedule a pick-up outside regular business hours (Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.), they can call 651-675-5000.
Hours for in-person voting at City Hall at 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additionally, City Hall is open Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting in person continues through Nov. 2 and ends at 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
At this point, all ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 that are received via the mail by Nov. 10 will be counted. If a ballot is not postmarked, the city will assume it was mailed by Nov. 3 unless a preponderance of evidence indicates the ballot was mailed after Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can be dropped off no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Absentee ballots can be withdrawn no later than Oct. 20.
Every voter must be sure of the integrity of his or her vote. If you vote absentee, make sure it is received and counted.
Ronald S. Goldser
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.