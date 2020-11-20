av socktober web.jpg
Westview Elementary School in Apple Valley had its annual Student Council-organized “Socktober” event to collect socks for people in need during a weeklong event Oct. 26-30. Students made commercials that were sent digitally to classrooms. The school surpassed its goal of 500 pairs by collecting 761 pairs of new socks. Addie Dziuk, a Student Council member, stands near the Socktober bulletin board.

