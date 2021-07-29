Smith earns 2nd Olympic medal

She takes silver in 200-meter butterfly with lifetime-best performance
Lakeville’s Regan Smith earned her second medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, finishing second in the women’s 200-meter butterfly with a blazing finish.
Smith was third behind Zhang Yuefi of China and Hali Flickinger of the United States at the final turn but swam the last 50 meters faster than anybody in the finals to earn the silver medal.
Smith’s time of 2 minutes, 5.30 seconds was a personal record by more than one second.
She added the silver in the 200 butterfly to the bronze she won in the 100 backstroke on Monday. Smith could swim in one or two relays before the swimming competition ends Saturday. She is likely to be named to the U.S. women’s 4x100 medley relay team – Smith was part of a U.S. team that set a world record in the event two years ago – and also could swim on the 4x100 mixed medley relay.
The butterfly was not regarded as Smith’s best event, although that might change after Wednesday. The silver-medal finish surprised a number of observers, including Smith herself.
“I was just trying to stay in my lane and not worry about anyone else,” she said following the race. “But yes, silver in the 200 fly, I never thought I would make it to the Olympics in the 200 fly, so I’m psyched.”
Smith and Flickinger became the first two U.S. swimmers in the Tokyo Olympics to medal in multiple races (Flickinger also won bronze in the 400 individual medley). They also are the first U.S. women to medal in the 200 butterfly since 2000.
Zhang led the race start to finish, setting an Olympic record of 2:03.86. Smith’s time of 32.10 in the final 50 meters allowed her to pass Flickinger, who placed third in 2:05.65.
Smith entered the final as a medal contender but not a lock for the podium. She swam the fourth-fastest time in preliminaries and semifinals. However, she dealt with much more pressure and expectations in the backstroke race. Smith’s father Paul, a co-program director for the Riptide Swim Club in Apple Valley where Regan trains, earlier this week stopped short of predicting a butterfly medal for his daughter but said it wouldn’t surprise him if it happened.
“I’m super, super pleased with my swim and I’m proud of Hali (Flickinger) as well,” Regan Smith said.
