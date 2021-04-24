Brandon Smieja, a Lakeville native, has joined Lakeview Bank as vice president of commercial banking. Prior to joining Lakeview Bank, Smieja served in the local financial services industry for over 17 years.
“We are pleased to have Brandon join Lakeview Bank,” said Mike Puppe, bank president. “He will be an asset to the local community, providing exceptional customer service and a wide range of financial services to area businesses.”
Smieja holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Olaf College and is a graduate of the Colorado School of Banking. Brandon, with his wife Melanie and three children, lives in Lakeville.
