Apple Valley holiday tree lighting 2020
Photo by Patty Dexter

The city of Apple Valley held a scaled down version of its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, Tuesday, Nov. 24, just before the City Council meeting. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions from state officials, the only people present for this year’s event were all of the City Council members and City Manager Tom Lawell, who snapped a few photos after the tree was lit. Typically Apple Valley’s tree lighting involves Apple Valley High School choir students singing Christmas carols, community members being invited inside the Municipal Center for cookies and hot apple cider and a visit from Santa Claus, Klondike, the Mid-Winter Fest mascot, and others.

