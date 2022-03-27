Amid the hustle and bustle of suburban life, Lakeville offers an adult softball league with a small-town feel.
Lakeville Parks & Recreation organizes two softball leagues, a men’s league and a co-rec league. Games take place weekly at Aronson Park with double header games on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings in a friendly, yet competitive atmosphere.
Lakeville is looking for new teams to play this spring to ensure a continuation of this family friendly league.
“I have watched these teams grow up,” Mark Reamer, former head umpire said.
Over the years that players have participated, some have married and have children. Since it is a smaller league, players get know those on the other teams.
While Lakeville’s softball league is small and unlike other city rec programs with more than 100 teams, it has lost teams in recent years. Softball across Minnesota and the nation has seen team numbers diminish over the years.
The city of Lakeville is hoping to take what makes this league special and capitalize on it.
“It is not everywhere you can face a team in competition, then retreat to a nearby restaurant and grab a drink side-by-side,” said Kacie Robinson, Lakeville Parks and Recreation coordinator. “We have something special here in Lakeville with the camaraderie of the teams and the nearby downtown area. We hope to continue to grow and help facilitate this hometown atmosphere in our softball league.”
For more information on registering a team or playing in any one of its six spring and summer leagues, contact Lakeville Parks and Recreation at 952-985-4600, email recreation@lakevillemn.gov or visit LakevilleMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.