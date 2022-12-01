The Lakeville Sliders trombone sextet will perform at Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. They will perform a 45-minute concert of holiday favorites.
Since 2017, the Lakeville Sliders have performed at civic events and senior centers with a goal of sharing their joy of music with the south metro community. The six members come from the Lakeville Area Community Band, performing a repertoire of swing, jazz, pop and classical genres.
The retro Sliders are a good fit for Christmas in the Village, which is billed as a time when people can experience the spirit of the season through Dakota City’s dazzling lights, Christmas music in the church, the scent of wood burning stoves and the sound of horses and their jingle bells as they pull trolleys through the village.
Dakota City Heritage Village is at 4008 220th St. W., Farmington, at the fairgrounds.
Hap Stokes, a member of the Sliders from Lakeville, took some time out recently to answer a few questions about the group and what’s next for them. Following are his responses.
When and how was the group formed?
The Sliders is an ensemble formed in 2017 from the trombone section of the Lakeville Area Community Band. Janice Differding, the LACB band director, has always encouraged sections to perform as ensembles at our concerts, a tradition that continues to this day. The Sliders perform memorable favorites from swing, jazz, pop and classical genres under the musical direction of Joe Lasko, our lone tuba player.
How many shows have you played since then? Any memorable ones you’d like to single out?
In addition to LACB performances, we have played many concerts at senior centers and civic events like Memorial Day and the Dakota County Fair. This 2022 Christmas season, the group played at the Rosemount Christmas Tree Lighting, and will play at the Dakota City Heritage Village Holidays at the fairgrounds and at the Orchard Path Senior Living Community in Apple Valley.
Our most memorable event was an alarming one at a retirement home concert around the Fourth of July holiday. We opened with the Star Spangled Banner, and of course everyone stood. Everyone that is but one veteran who stood but fell – because, as his military discipline kicked in, he had forgotten he should have asked for help. It was not until after the EMTs came and left that we found out he was fine. We now think twice about when to play the anthem!
I see your logo has the image of a baseball player. What is the connection?
Besides the obvious trombone pun, we are all baseball fans. We even played the National Anthem at a Twins game!
Was the trombone great for a small ensemble like this?
I don’t think there is anything in the tone or range of the trombone that people like - that is personal preference. A trombone/tuba ensemble is far more unusual than the normal brass ensembles with trumpet and French horn. Maybe people like the broad variety of music we play, from pop to swing to traditional to classical - from Paul Simon to the Beatles to Louis Armstrong to Rossini to Wagner. Or it just may be that people can tell that we’re having fun.
Tell some more about the people in the group?
Our ensemble has five trombones and a tuba player, all from the Lakeville Area Community Band. We are Hap Stokes, Scott Becker, Chris Bovitz, and Kurt Trushenski of Lakeville; Joe Lasko of Farmington; and our newest member Jeremy Viet of Prior Lake. Professionally, we work in corporate sales, law and IT. Our one professional music educator is Joe Lasko who teaches band at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
What’s the best part about being in the group?
It is great for a group of friends to be able to grow musically together. But, frankly, we need this creative outlet for our sense of wellness. During the pandemic, all community bands shut down, and people everywhere were struggling with sad isolation. The Sliders kept playing through it all, rehearsing in Chris’ backyard and performing in the parking lots of retirement homes. We even played up to the windows and balconies of locked down facilities. The audiences and performers alike really appreciated music in those dark times when we needed it the most.
