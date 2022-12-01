lv lakeville sliders

The Lakeville Sliders trombone sextet will perform at Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village on Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. 

 

 Photo submitted

The Lakeville Sliders trombone sextet will perform at Dakota City’s Christmas in the Village at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. They will perform a 45-minute concert of holiday favorites. 

Since 2017, the Lakeville Sliders have performed at civic events and senior centers with a goal of sharing their joy of music with the south metro community. The six members come from the Lakeville Area Community Band, performing a repertoire of swing, jazz, pop and classical genres.

Tags

Load comments