The Burnsville Ice Center will mark National Skating Month with free skating Sunday, Jan. 5 from noon to 1;30 p.m.

All ages are welcome. Discounted skate rental and free private mini-lessons for beginners will be available. Lesson space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Valley Figure Skating Club and the Burnsville Ice Center Learn to Skate Program. The center is located at 251 Civic Center Parkway.

For more information visit www.burnsvilleicecenter.org.

Tags

Load comments