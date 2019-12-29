The Burnsville Ice Center will mark National Skating Month with free skating Sunday, Jan. 5 from noon to 1;30 p.m.
All ages are welcome. Discounted skate rental and free private mini-lessons for beginners will be available. Lesson space is limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Valley Figure Skating Club and the Burnsville Ice Center Learn to Skate Program. The center is located at 251 Civic Center Parkway.
For more information visit www.burnsvilleicecenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.