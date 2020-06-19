Six students received scholarships from the Jake Flynn Memorial Scholarship Foundation totaling $18,000. 

Lakeville South students Grace Ruhl received $5,000, while Makenna Johnson and Mark Mosser received $2,500 each. 

Lakeville North students AJ Haider received $5,000, while Jenna Beckstrom and Emily Plotnick received $1,500 each. 

The foundation has donated $78,000 in scholarships and grants to Lakeville schools over the past two years in honor of Jake Flynn, a Lakeville South student who died in 2015. 

Tags

