Six students received scholarships from the Jake Flynn Memorial Scholarship Foundation totaling $18,000.
Lakeville South students Grace Ruhl received $5,000, while Makenna Johnson and Mark Mosser received $2,500 each.
Lakeville North students AJ Haider received $5,000, while Jenna Beckstrom and Emily Plotnick received $1,500 each.
The foundation has donated $78,000 in scholarships and grants to Lakeville schools over the past two years in honor of Jake Flynn, a Lakeville South student who died in 2015.
