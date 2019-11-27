To the editor:
When you boil it down, we humans don’t demand a whole lot: a safe environment, adequate wholesome food, good health, fulfilling work, and to be left alone to speak and worship and love and live as we choose as long as we are not harming others. Spiritual and secular wisdom through the ages teaches us that the surest way to attain these modest goals for ourselves and those closest to us is to work to attain them for others. Simple concept, but remarkable how much it frightens some people.
Propagate equity, consideration, and thankfulness this season and all seasons.
Mike Supina
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.