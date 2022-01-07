Rosemount Police Sgt. Jeremiah Simonson has been named as the city of Rosemount’s 2021 Employee of the Year.
The purpose of this award is to recognize and reward employees who exemplify safe work attitudes and habits, promote excellent public and customer service to better serve the community; and/or encourage cost savings and increased efficiency in the delivery of government services.
Simonson, a 20-year veteran of the Police Department, was selected for going above and beyond the call of duty. He regularly made efforts to focus on community engagement, in addition to maintaining his day-to-day responsibilities as a patrol sergeant. Some of the initiatives that Simonson has led include: organizing a softball tournament that raised more than $40,000 for the Invisible Wounds Project, running an annual charity basketball tournament that has raised nearly $50,000 for families of Minnesota officers who have been killed in the line of duty, and continuing to lead and grow the Pink Patch Project throughout Minnesota. To date, he has helped over 30 agencies statewide to launch their programs and collectively raise over $125,000 for the American Cancer Society.
In addition to his volunteering efforts, Simonson has stepped up to take leadership roles in the Rosemount field training program, the Rosemount Reserves program, and was even selected to drive the lead car for the motorcade that brought the president of the United States to town. While driving may seem like a mundane task, he was selected because of his ability to make solid decisions under pressure and handle high-stress situations.
The city said that it congratulates and thanks Simonson for his exceptional efforts as he serves the city organization, the community, and the law enforcement community through his leadership and selflessness.
