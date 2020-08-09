Simon Says Give, an Eagan-based youth-led nonprofit, is partnering again this year with donors in an effort to support over 4,000 children with school supplies. The supply boxes will be distributed the week of Aug. 10 to underprivileged children around Minnesota to prepare them for the upcoming school year.
For the past seven years, “High Five for Supplies” was an annual celebration event with hundreds of volunteers who packed backpacks together, even accomplishing a Guinness World Record. This year, given current conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive will not have an in-person event with volunteers.
“We will miss working with our beloved volunteers to fill those backpacks,” the organization said. “However, we are thrilled to be able to continue to support children in our community with pre-packed supply boxes and ensuring children have what they need for school readiness.”
Over the past seven years, the organization has helped over 50,000 children be ready for school.
“We could not make this happen if it wasn’t for our donors and strategic partners,” the group said.
Simon Says Give is a nonprofit founded by Mandi Simon when she was 8-years old.
It supports Kids Celebrating Kids in four ways: Birthday Celebrations for kids in need, Youth Leadership opportunities, Chapter Passion Projects and the annual High Five for Supplies drive.
To learn more, visit the website SimonSaysGive.org or connect with them on Facebook.
