New routines of work, play and study took shape in the the south metro in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Local south metro schools, businesses and churches closed doors to protect public safety and obey the state emergency and peace time order that asked residents to stay home. 

Minnesota schools and colleges closed and students began learning subjects from home while many parents began telecommuting and working from home.

To respect rules about not congregating and keeping social distance, local churches began offering weekly worship via live streaming online each Sunday.

Fitness studios, gyms and hair and nail salons posted door signs to encourage customers to stay healthy amidst the state closure.

Minnesota restaurants kept kitchens warm and chefs continued making entrees to serve customers by delivering food orders and leaving to go orders near the doorstep. 

South metro signs of the times communicate sentiments of goodwill, fortitude and faith as Americans are challenged to stay home and social distance during the nation's national and state peace time emergency.

