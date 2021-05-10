The Dakota County Historical Society will open the Sibley Historic Site for the tour season starting on Saturday, May 29. The site will remain open throughout the summer on Saturdays and Sundays. Tours will be given at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Each tour will last one hour. Admission for the tours are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors (60-plus), $5 for students (ages 6-17) and free for children five years and younger. Members of the Dakota County Historical Society, Minnesota Historical Society and Friends of the Sibley Historic Site receive free admission.
The Sibley Historic Site is located at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota. Registration is limited, so contact the Sibley Site at 651-452-1596 to reserve a spot. For more information, or to reserve online, please visit www.dakotahistory.org/sibley-historic-site.
Due to COVID, tours sizes will be limited in capacity to allow for proper social distancing. A face covering must be worn at all times while on the tour. To help manage admissions, visitors can register online through the Dakota County Historical Society’s website. Visitors can drop-in for tours at the given times, but spots cannot be guaranteed if they are sold out online.
Founded in 1939, The Dakota County Historical Society, preserves, interprets and promotes the history of Dakota County. DCHS operates three historic sites – Lawshe Memorial Museum at 130 Third Ave. N. in South St. Paul; the LeDuc Historic Estate at 1629 Vermillion St. in Hastings; and the Sibley Historic Site at 1357 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota – as well as a research library and research website. DCHS memberships range from $25 to $60 for individuals and households. Corporate memberships also are available, starting at $100. Call 651-552-7548 or visit www.dakotahistory.org for more information.
