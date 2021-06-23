The Minnesota Hoarding Task Force is holding a fundraising shred event Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event will provide secure paper, information technology, hard drive destruction and responsible computer recycling.

The event is located at Summet Investment Advisors, 3065 Centre Pointe Drive No. 2, Roseville. Purchase tickets and learn more at https://mnhtf.org.

