Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Double” (PG-13) (2) [Intense sequences of action and violence, some disturbing images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a U. S. senator (Edward Austin Kelly) is brutally murdered in Washington, D.C. and a former Russian spy is suspected as the culprit in this convoluted, tepid, disappointing spy thriller, the CIA director (Martin Sheen) calls in a retired CIA operative (Richard Gere) to work with a greenhorn FBI agent (Topher Grace), who has a wife (Odette Yustman) and two children and is an expert on the assassin, to track down the coldblooded killer.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (PG-13) (2.5) [Strong language, some violence, sexual material, and drug content.] [Netflix Only] — After a duplicitous tech billionaire (Edward Norton) invites an eclectic group of friends, including a former business partner (Janelle Monáe), the science teacher Connecticut governor (Kathryn Hahn), a cutting-edge scientist (Leslie Odom Jr.), a racist-twitting fashion designer (Kate Hudson) and her assistant (Jessica Henwick), and a tattooed men’s right activist (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend (Madelyn Cline), for an annual reunion on his private Greek island for a murder mystery party in Rian Johnson’s disappointing, award-winning, multilayered, nonlinear, cameo-dotted (Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Angela Lansbury, Stephen Sondheim, Natasha Lyonne, Serena Williams, Dallas Roberts, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Yo-Yo Ma, Jared Leto, Jeremy Renner, and Jackie Hoffman), 139-minute thriller, a skilled, eccentric detective (Daniel Craig), who is on the island investigating a possible murder disguised as a suicide that occurred a week earlier, begins another investigation when a guest is suddenly poisoned.
“Like Crazy” (PG-13) (1.5) [Sexual content and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A repetitive, disappointing, slow-paced, unrealistic, star-dotted (Alex Kingston, Jennifer Lawrence, Finola Hughes, and Chris Messina), romantic drama about the strained relationship that eventually develops after a British wannabe editor (Felicity Jones) falls for a furniture-designing student (Anton Yelchin) while attending college in Los Angeles and then finds herself in London and separated from the man she loves when she violates the terms of her student visa.
“Martha Marcy May Marlene” (R) (3) [Disturbing violent and sexual content, nudity, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — An unsatisfying cliffhanger ending punctuates this compelling, intense, well-acted, psychological thriller in which a paranoid, traumatized, secretive woman (Elizabeth Olsen) runs away from the charismatic, creepy cult leader (John Hawkes) and his brainwashed disciples (Louisa Krause, Christopher Abbott, Maria Dizzia, Julia Garner, Brady Corbet, Tobias Segal, Lauren Molina, Louisa Braden Johnson, et al.) living at a remote communal farm in the Catskill Mountains and tries to reclaim her identity and to get back to a life of normalcy when she seeks help from her guilt-ridden, estranged sister (Sarah Paulson) and skeptical architect brother-in-law (Hugh Dancy).
“Page One: Inside ‘The New York Times’” (R) (3.5) [Language, including some sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — An educational, fascinating, candid, behind-the-scenes, 2010 documentary that examines the rapidly changing face of journalism in America and the astounding effects that the Internet has had on the news media through looking into the hectic, fast-paced daily operations of “The New York Times” (aka TNYT) and interviews with Twitter founder Evan Williams, “Vanity Fair” reporter Sarah Ellison, “Atlantic” magazine contributing editor Michael Hirschorn, TNYT reporters (such as Katherine Bouton, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and Tim Arango), Gawker Media founder Dick Denton, TNYT columnists (such as David Carr, Noam Cohen, Richard Pérez-Peña, and Brian Stelter), TNYT Media Desk editor Bruce Headlam, professor Carl Shirky, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, various TNYT editors (such as Bill Keller, Jill Abramson, Ian Fisher, Larry Ingrassia, and Susan Chira), analyst James McQuivey, former TNYT reporter Gay Talese, and authors Seth Mnookin, Jeff Jarvis, and Alex S. Jones.
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG) (3.5) [Action, violence, some scary moments, rude humor, and language.] [Opened Dec. 21 in theaters.] — After the legendary, charismatic, sword-wielding feline (voiceover by Antonio Banderas) loses his eighth life, is on the run from the red-eyed, death-claiming wolf (voiceover by Wagner Moura), and is then taken in by a cat-loving rescuer (voiceover by Da'Vine Joy Randolph) in Joel Crawford’s entertaining, family-oriented, touching, humorous, colorful, action-packed, well-paced, 100-minute animated, musical comedy, he ends up on a harrowing journey with his former tuxedo, swashbuckling fiancée (voiceover by Salma Hayek Pinault) and an adorable therapy dog (voiceover by Harvey Guillén) disguised as a cat to locate the mythical wishing star that would enable him to restore all his nine lives but the threesome find themselves competing with family-needing Goldilocks (voiceover by Florence Pugh) and the honey-and-porridge-loving three bears (voiceovers by Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman, and Samson Kayo) and the menacing, mean-spirited Jack Horner (voiceover by John Mulaney) trying to also make a life-changing wish.
“Tapped” (NR) (4) [DVD and VOD only] — An enlightening, eye-opening, anger-inducing, discussion-provoking, 2009 documentary reminiscent of “Flow: For Love of Water” that examines the controversial, multibillion-dollar bottled water industry in which companies such as Nestle, Coca Cola, and Pepsi Cola market and sell siphoned water from public lands for a handsome profit, and through informative interviews with politicians (such as Dennis Kucinich, Earl Blumenauer, and Shirley Franklin), “Bottlemania” writer Elizabeth Royte, advertising critic Barbara Lippert, “Atlantic” magazine editor Amanda Brown, environmental experts such as Ruth Caplan and Cat Warren, National Resources Defense Council lawyer Adrianna Quintero, council member Eugene Brown, and activists Horace Smith and Melissa Jarrell, the film examines the long-term, negative effects that bottled water has on the health, socio, ecological, ethical, and economic environment, including the dire impact of the carcinogenic neurotoxins such as PET and BPA found in plastic that can cause death and/or neurological disorders, pollution from refineries that create havoc with the environment, shorelines scattered with washed up plastic bottles and debris that kill wildlife, and immense plastic-filled floating garbage fields that destroy the marine ecosystem and its inhabitants.
“Tower Heist” (PG-13) (3) [Language and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — When the meticulous manager (Ben Stiller) of a swanky Manhattan apartment complex learns that a coldhearted, Madoff-esque investment bigwig (Alan Alda) has swindled hardworking employees (Judd Hirsch, Juan Carlos Hernández, et al.) out of their pensions and life savings in this funny, entertaining, loophole-filled, predictable comedy, he teams up with a two-bit thief (Eddie Murphy), staff members (Casey Affleck, Michael Peña, Gabourey Sidibe, and Stephen Henderson), and a down-on-his luck stockbroker (Matthew Broderick) to steal $20 million he believes is stashed in the crook’s penthouse apartment while under the watchful eye of a hardnosed FBI agent (Téa Leoni).
“A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas” (R) (1.5) [Strong crude and sexual content, graphic nudity, pervasive language, drug use, and some violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — “Dumb & Dumber” fans will probably love this crude, silly, irreverent, politically incorrect, 3D comedy filled with foul language and vulgar humor in which a Chinese businessman (John Cho) and his estranged, perpetually stoned friend (Kal Penn) try to find a replacement Christmas tree on Christmas Eve after they accidentally burn down a 12-foot Balsam fir that his no-nonsense Mexican father-in-law (Danny Trejo) spent eight years growing for his daughter (Paula Garcés) and then find themselves running around Manhattan with two friends (Thomas Lennon and Amir Blumenfeld) while being hunted by an Ukrainian mobster (Elias Koteas) and his henchmen.
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” (PG-13) (3.5) [Suggestive references, smoking, strong drug content, and some strong language.] [Opened Dec. 23 in theaters.] — Terrific music dominates Kasi Lemmons’ engaging, entertaining, poignant, enlightening, well-acted, multilayered, bittersweet, 146-minute biographical film that chronicles the tumultuous career of iconic, phenomenally talented, drug-addicted, R&B pop singer Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie), who sang with her strict mother (Tamara Tunie) and brother (Daniel Washington) as part of Sweetwater’s in Newark, and ended up becoming a very successful, award-winning artist after signing with record producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) in the 1980s and was managed by her controlling and betraying father (Clarke Peters), supported by her longtime romantic friend and assistant (Nafessa Williams), and eventually had a daughter (Bria Danielle Singleton) with her abusive, adulterous husband (Ashton Sanders).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
