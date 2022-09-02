Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“A Better Life” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some violence, language, and brief drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — A suspenseful, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, thought-provoking, 2010 film, which takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster, about a hardworking, undocumented Mexican gardener (Demián Bichir) in East Los Angeles who desperately tries to nurture his troubled, 14-year-old son (José Julián), who hangs out with a no-nonsense teenager (Chelsea Rendon) and her gang member friends and family, to keep him out of gang life and to improve their lives by borrowing money from his sister to purchase a truck from his coworker (Joaquín Cosio) so that he can be his own boss and earn more money.
“A Call to Spy” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some strong violence, disturbing images, language, and smoking.] [Netflix Only] — Lydia Dean Pilcher’s compelling, poignant, factually inspired, multifaceted, well-acted, superbly written, unpredictable, star-studded (Linus Roache, David Schaal, Matt Salinger, Joe Doyle, Mathilde Ollivier, Samuel Roukin, Andrew Richardson, Rob Heaps, Marceline Hugot, and Laila Robins), 123-minute, 2019 historical thriller that focuses on Jewish leader Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) in London in 1941 working in Winston Churchill’s new Special Operations Executive (OSE) spy agency who recruits, leads, and trains a group of female agents, including American amputee Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas) and Muslim Indian Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte), for highly dangerous covert operations in France to form a resistance group (Rossif Sutherland, et al.) to fight against and undermine the Nazis such as Klaus ‘the Butcher of Lyon’ Barbie (Marc Rissmann).
“Distant Voices, Still Lives” (PG-13) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — Nostalgic songs dominate Terrence Davies’s somber, well-acted, 1988 second film in his autobiographical series in which an abused, working-class, British housewife (Freda Dowie), her two daughters (Angela Walsh/Sally Davies and Lorraine Ashbourne/Susan Flanagan), and her son (Dean Williams) reflect on their family life in Liverpool during the 1940s and 1950s after the hotheaded, abusive husband/father (Pete Postlewaite) dies and reminisce on happier lives two years later.
“Gratitude Revealed” (NR) (4) [Opens Sept. 16 in theaters.] — Awesome cinematography and scenery dominate Louie Schwartzberg’s captivating, poignant, inspirational, thought-provoking, 82-minute documentary in which an eclectic group of people discuss gratitude in their lives and having a more fulfilled and meaningful life and consists of commentary by filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, producer and writer Norman Lear, Catholic Benedictine monk and author brother David Steindl-Rast, author and activist Paul Hawken, curator of Ted Talks Chris Anderson, film producer Brian Grazer, author Deepak Chopra M.D., freestyle philosopher Jason Silva, author and teacher Jack Kornfield, sociologist and author Christine Carter, author and researcher Rupert Sheldrake, philanthropist Lynne Twist, author and minister Michael Beckwith, visual artists Allyson Grey and Alex Grey, and biomimicry inventor Jay Harman.
“Happythankyoumoreplease” (R) (2) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a freelance writer (Josh Radnor), who wants to be a successful novelist, finds himself reluctantly caring for a young, artistic, runaway foster child (Michael Algieri) he encounters on the subway on his way to meeting with a publisher (Richard Jenkins) in New York City and attracted to a talented, singing waitress (Kate Mara) in this quirky, low-key, 2010 comedy, his alopecia-afflicted best friend (Malin Akerman) suffering from low-esteem tries to prevent herself from falling for a smitten lawyer (Tony Hale) and another friend (Zoe Kazan) fears telling her boyfriend (Pablo Schreiber) that she is pregnant as they try to decide on which coast to live.
“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” (R) (2) [Language and some sexual content.] [Opens Sept. 2 in theaters and on Peacock.] — Adamma Ebo’s disappointing, well-acted, cliché-driven, unfunny, thought-provoking, satirical, 103-minute mockdocumentary in which the devoted, tenacious, hat-loving first lady (Regina Hall ) of a 25,000-member (Austin Crute, Crystal Alicia Garrett, Selah Kimbro Jones, Perris Drew, John Menchion, Jah Shams, et al.) Southern Baptist megachurch in Atlanta tries to help her charismatic, materialistic pastor husband (Sterling K. Brown), who flaunts an opulent lifestyle, reopen their Georgia church after thousands of parishioners left due to a sexual abuse scandal reminiscent of the downfall of PTL evangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker in the 1980s and then find themselves in direct competition with an ultimately backstabbing, Bible-thumping couple (Nicole Beharie and Conphidance) who are trying to entice money-giving parishioners to their Baptist church on Easter Sunday.
“Horrible Bosses” (R) (3.5) [Crude and sexual content, pervasive language, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A hilariously funny, creative, entertaining, crude, unpredictable, cameo-dotted (Donald Sutherland, Bob Newhart, Julie Bowen, Ioan Gruffudd, Barry Livingston, and Lindsay Sloane) comedy in which three desperate best friends (Jason Bateman, Jason Sudkeikis, and Charlie Day) haphazardly concoct a scheme to murder their bosses, a mean-spirited president (Kevin Spacey), a coke-addicted nerd (Colin Farrell), and a horny, foul-mouthed dentist (Jennifer Aniston), respectively, after getting advice from a shady bar patron (Jamie Foxx).
“Mister Limbo” (NR) (2.5) [Available Sept. 2 on various digital platforms.] — When a skateboard-loving amnesiac (Hugo de Sousa) with a torn parachute lands in a desert and then meets a bathrobe-wearing African American (Vig Norris) with yellow boots in Robert G.Putka’s surreal, oddball, multilayered, intriguing, well-paced, thought-provoking, 96-minute, 2021 film, they wander the barren landscape together trying to determine who and where they are, discussing life and death, and encountering various eccentric characters, including a cane-wielding man (Cameron Dye), an angry Asian woman (Heidi Luo), a couple (Jennifer Antoinette Kennedy and Skinner Myers) sitting in lawn chairs, an underwear-spouting man (Robert G. Putka), a plaid-shirt-wearing father (Hugo Armstrong), and mysterious car driver (Amy Hoerler).
“Our American Family” (NR) (3) [Opens Sept. 2 in NYC and L.A. and available on various VOD platforms.] — Hallee Adelman and Sean King O’Grady’s award-winning, raw, enlightening, candid, gritty, insightful, 87-minute, 2021 up-close-and-personal documentary that focuses on one year in the lives of a Philadelphia family, including mother Linda Geraghty, stepfather Bryan Geraghty, daughter Nicole Caltabiano who has a 2-year-old daughter Giovanna and has been in treatment seventeen times, and sons Chris Caltabiano Jr. and Stephen Caltabiano, in Ardmore, Pa., as the frustrated parents try to maintain a close, supportive relationship with each other and with their addicted adult children while they struggle with heroin addiction and work on recovery and long-term sobriety.
“Picture of His Life” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Played Aug. 25 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Breathtaking cinematography and scenery dominate Dani Menkin and Yonatan Nir’s captivating, award-winning, fascinating, educational, 72-minute, 2019 documentary that chronicles world-renowned Israeli wildlife photographer Amos Nachoum, who has photographed numerous animals such as manta rays, sharks, orcas, blue whales, anacondas, and crocodiles, as he travels 3,107 miles to Baker Lake in the Canadian Arctic with the surprising and crazy intent of photographing dangerous, man-eating polar bears while swimming alongside them and consists of commentary by cinematographer Adam Ravetch, Hall of Fame scuba diver Howard Rosenstein, National Geographic explorer in residence Dr. Sylvia Earle, underwater photographer Javier Mendoza, photographer J. Michael Whitaker, French explorer Jean-Michel Cousteau, shark expert Avi Klepfer, film producer Andy Byatt, Inuit guide Joe, sister Ilana Nachoum, and fellow soldier Yoni Ben Shalom.
“The Retaliators” (NR) (3) [Opens Sept. 14 in theaters.] — When a teenage woman (Katie Kelly) is brutality murdered in New Jersey after witnessing a crime in Samuel Gonzalez, Jr. and Bridget Smith’s extremely violent, over-the-top gory, bloody, gritty, star-studded (Robert Knepper, Robert John Burke, Brian O’Halloran, Abbey Hafer, and Shannan Wilson), 97-minute horror thriller underscored by heavy metal music (ie., Five Finger Death Punch, Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, From Ashes to New, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Jacoby Shaddix, Escape the Fate, and Amanda Lyberg), a grief-stricken, revenge-fueled, well-respected, pacifist, widowed, small-town pastor (Michael Lombardi) is invited by a sadistic detective (Marc Menchaca) to retaliate against the bad guys (Joseph Gatt, Ivan L. Moody, et al.) in his secret, underground torture bunker; only for horror aficionados.
“Surrogate” (NR) (3) [Available Sept. 2 for TVOD on Amazon Prime Video and on Sept. 16 on Tubi and Google TV.] — After a terrorized Australian nurse (Kestie Morassi) begins hemorrhaging blood and mystified doctors (Jane Badler and Brett Cousins) cannot determine a diagnosis to account for her strange symptoms in David Willing’s gripping, intense, unsettling, creepy, well-acted, unpredictable, 90-minute thriller with a surprise ending, she becomes desperate to protect her bruise-marked daughter (Taysha Farrugia) who is being attacked by a mysterious force, seeks the help of a young medium (Ellie Stewart) and her father (Matthew Crosby) in an attempt to connect with the menacing spirit (Ellie Tevelis), and finally resigns and commits herself to an unorthodox solution to appease the ghost.
“We Are Gathered Here Today” (NR) (3) [Available currently on various digital platforms.] — When a protocol-adhering physician (DaJuan Johnson) video calls to tell the London-based son (Danny Huston) of his ventilator-using patient (Peter Jason) that his father is dying of COVID-19 and that unfortunately hospital visitors are prohibited in Danny Boyd’s realistic, factually inspired, moving, heartbreaking, down-to-earth, star-dotted (Bill Smitrovich, Clifton Davis, Margaret Avery, and Luna Blaise), 74-minute film, he then must notify his grief-stricken mother (Jenny O'Hara) to let her know what is happening and in turn distraught, angry extended family members (Nicole Ari Parker, Rae Dawn Chong, Kai Wener, Lin Shaye, Parker McKenna Posey, Phoebe Tonkin, Charlie Barnett, Jeremy Kent Jackson, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Javicia Leslie, and Baker Chase Powell) get together via videoconferencing to share memories, to pay their last respects, and to say goodbye.
“Wire Room” (R) (2.5) [Strong violence and pervasive language.] [Opens Sept. 2 in select theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a divorced, greenhorn Homeland Security agent (Kevin Dillon), who keeps criminals under surveillance from a high-tech command center run by his boss (Bruce Willis), must keep a ruthless Irish cartel arms dealer (Oliver Trevena) alive and warns him that a SWAT team is searching for him to take him out in Matt Eskandari’s action-packed, violent, 97-minute thriller, he finds himself the target of duplicitous turncoat agents (Texas Battle, Cameron Douglas, et al.).
“Zookeeper” (PG) (2.5) [Some rude and suggestive humor, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a kindhearted, overweight zookeeper (Kevin James) is dumped by his snobbish girlfriend (Leslie Bibb) five years earlier in this kid-geared, cute, predictable, stat-dotted (Nicholas Turturro, Donnie Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong) comedy, the zoo animals, including a clever monkey (voiceover by Adam Sandler), lions (voiceovers by Cher and Sylvester Stallone), bears (voiceovers by Jon Favreau and Faizon Love), a giraffe (voiceover by Maya Rudolph), a lonely gorilla (voiceover by Nick Nolte), a wolf (voiceover by Bas Rutten), a frog (voiceover by Don Rickles), a crow (voiceover by Jim Breuer), an ostrich (voiceover by Richie Minervini), and a elephant (voiceover by Judd Apatow), begin talking to his surprise and give him love advice to win back his girlfriend, who is dating her obnoxious ex-lover (Joe Rogan), despite the smitten veterinarian (Rosario Dawson) he thinks is out of his league.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
