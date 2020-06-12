Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call, New Orleans” (R) (3.5) [Drug use and language throughout, some violence, and sexuality.] [DVD only] — Nicolas Cage gives an Oscar-caliber performance as a reckless, dirty, rogue, highly decorated, Vicodin-popping, coke-snorting, New Orleans detective, who is suffering from debilitating back pain, in Werner Herzog’s gripping, raw, gritty, entertaining, cameo-dotted (Brad Dourif, Irma P. Hall, Xzibit, and Fairuza Balk) film sprinkled with biting humor as he breaks the law right and left jeopardizing fellow officers (Val Kilmer, Shawn Hatosy, et al.), his prostitute girlfriend (Eva Mendes), and even his retired police officer dad (Tom Bower) and beer-guzzling stepmom (Jennifer Coolidge).
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (PG-13) (3) [Disturbing/mature thematic content, language, some sexual references, and teen drinking.] [VOD only] — When a talented, reserved, 17-year-old grocery store clerk (Sidney Flanigan), who lives with her mother (Sharon Van Etten) and stepfather (Ryan Eggold) in Pennsylvania, learns that she is ten-weeks pregnant in this engaging, low-key, down-to-Earth, realistic, well-acted, star-dotted (Théodore Pellerin, Kim Rios Lin, Carolina Espiro, and Drew Seltzer), 101-minute film, she takes a bus to New York City with her supportive best friend/teenage cousin (Talia Ryder) to get medical help and perhaps an abortion.
“Swallow” (R) (3) [Language, some sexuality, and disturbing behavior.] [Streaming on VOD platforms.] — When a mentally unstable, blonde trophy housewife (Haley Bennett), who was conceived as the result of a rapist (Denis O'Hare) attacking her mother, learns she is pregnant and desperately tries to please her regimented, controlling, successful, financial executive husband (Austin Stowell) by cooking fancy meals and keeping a tidy home that her wealthy in-laws (David Rasche and Elizabeth Marvel) purchased in this disturbing, intense, unpredictable, 96-minute satirical psychological thriller, she begins to mentally unravel and suffer from pica where she compulsively consumes dangerous, potentially life-threatening objects.
“The Traitor” (R) (3.5) [Violence, sexual content, language, and brief graphic nudity.] [Subtitled] [VOD only] — Bellocchio’s captivating, factually based, well-acted, insightful, violent, 135-minute, 2019 film that is highlighted by terrific cinematography and chronicles the tumultuous life of no-nonsense Sicilian Mafia soldier Tommasco Buscetta (Pierfrancesco Favino) who moves to Rio de Janeiro with his third wife (Fernanda Cândido) and family in an effort to protect his the while his sons (Gabriele and Paride Cicirello) and brother (Ada Nisticò) are viciously gunned down in Italy and after the Brazilian police arrest him, he is extradited to Rome where he becomes a hated, traitorous informant by “spilling the beans” to Judge Giovanni Falcone (Fausto Russo Alesi) to take down vindictive, revenge-fueled, murdering, heroin-trafficking members of the Cosa Nostra family, including Totò Riina (Nicola Cali), Pippo Calò (Fabrizio Ferracane), Salvatore Contorno (Luigo Lo Cascio), and Stefano Bontate (Goffredo Maria Bruno), during the exhausting 7-yeae trial in Palermo, Sicily, that began in 1986.
The preceding films were reviewed by Wendy Schadewald, who has been a Twin Cities film critic since 1986. To see more of her film reviews, log on to www.shortredheadreelreviews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.