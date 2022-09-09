Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Alternate” (NR) (3) [Available Sept. 6 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — After a struggling, ambitious, wannabe filmmaker videographer (Ed Gonzalez Moreno) happens to stumble on a portal to a parallel dimension while viewing a technical glitch in a video in Alrik Bursell’s intriguing, award-winning, tense, thought-provoking, 87-minute, 2021 sci-fi thriller, his jealousy gets the better of him when he discovers his marriage to his alternate wife (Natalia Dominguez) is happier, he is financially more successful, and he has an adorable, syrup-loving daughter.
“The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11” (TV-MA) (3) [Available Sept. 8 on Netflix at www.Netflix.com/TheAnthraxAttacks.] — Dan Krauss’ informative, intriguing, insightful, disjointed, multilayered, 102-minute documentary that chronicles the deadly, biological anthrax attacks, which killed five people and injured more than seventeen, that began in October 2001 after 9/11 by using the U.S. Postal Service and consists of archival film footage, scripted reenactments based on emails, interview transcripts, letters, and notes during the intense, inconclusive FBI investigation of suspected perpetrator scientist, researcher, and leading anthrax expert Dr. Bruce Edwards Ivins (Clark Gregg) by FBI agents Moore (Brigitte Kali Canales), Shaw (Tongayi Chirisa), Hayward (Derek Phillips), Braxton (John Redlinger), and Vince Lilsi (Chris Johnson), and candid interview snippets by Ivins’ wife Diane, Postmaster General John Potter, attorney Tom Connolly, FBI agent Brad Garrett, newscaster Casey Chamberlain, Senator Tom Daschle, and postal workers Deana Briscoe, Terrell Worrell, and Thomas Morris.
“Barney’s Version” (R) (3) [Language and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — An unusual, well-acted, booze-soaked, star-filled (Bruce Greenwood, Maury Chaykin, Mark Addy, Paul Gross, Atom Egoyan, and Saul Rubinek), morose, 2010 film, which is told in flashbacks that span more than 40 years, about a volatile, impulsive, alcoholic, Canadian television producer (Paul Giamatti) who sabotages not only his marriages to a suicidal free-spirit (Rachelle Lefevre) in Rome, a bitchy school teacher (Minnie Driver), and a successful Montreal radio interviewer (Rosamund Pike) but also his relationships with his father (Dustin Hoffman), his best friends (Scott Speedman and Thomas Trabacchi), and his adult children (Anna Hopkins and Jake Hoffman).
“Captain America: The First Avenger” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an ambitious, idealistic, scrawny guy (Chris Evans) from Brooklyn becomes a super soldier in 1942 after being injected with a growth serum by a German scientist (Stanley Tucci) in this action-packed, fast-paced, entertaining, family-oriented, 3D, star-studded (Samuel L. Jackson and Dominic Cooper) film based on the Marvel comic book, he becomes an American hero and joins his best friend (Sebastian Stan), Army personnel (Tommy Lee Jones, Neal McDonough, Kenneth Choi, et al.), and a comely British agent (Hayley Hatwell) in stopping evil Nazi madman Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) and a Nazi scientist (Toby Jones) from gaining even more power and threatening world domination.
“Friends with Benefits” (R) (3) [Some violent content and brief sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — Likeable, albeit incredible characters highlight this sporadically funny, predictable, satirical, star-studded (Patricia Clarkson, Richard Jenkins, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jenna Elfman, and Shaun White), romantic comedy reminiscent of “No Strings Attached” in which a commitment-shy “GQ” magazine arts director (Justin Timberlake) denies his feelings for a hot New York City headhunter (Mila Kunis) after they make an unrealistic pact to be just friends who have meaningless sex.
“The Informer” (R) (3) [Strong violence and pervasive language.] [Netflix Only] — When an ex-con and special ops soldier (Joel Kinnaman) agrees to be an informant again for duplicitous FBI agents (Clive Owen and Rosamund Pike) in New York after the death of an undercover cop during a sting operation who then turn on him in Andrea Di Stefano’s taut, intense, multifaceted, well-acted, violent, star-dotted (Common, Sam Spruell, Edwin de la Renta, Arturo Castro, and Abdul-Ahad Patel), 113-minute 2019 crime thriller based on Roslund & Hellström’s novel “Three Seconds,” he reluctantly ends up back in prison in an attempt to protect his wife (Ana de Armas) and young daughter (Karma Meyer) and to take down a powerful Polish, drug-dealing crime boss (Eugene Lipinski) who is running a fentanyl drug ring.
“Kingdom of the Dinosaurs” (NR) (1) [Available Sept. 6 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — Screaming, annoying women and dimwitted characters dominate Scott Jeffrey’s disappointing, nonsensical, poorly written, violent, 80-minute film in which an eclectic group of WWIII ill-prepared survivors (Mark Haldor, Darcie Rose, Nicola Wright, Stephen Staley, Kate Sandison, Stephen Staley, Chelsea Greenwood, Chrissie Wunna, Clint Gordon, Sarah Alexandra Marks, William Meredith, et al.) holding up in a bunker for two years decide to venture outside in 2030 in search of much-needed supplies and find themselves in a world of vicious, hungry T-Rexs and raptors.
“A Little Help” (R) (2.5) [Language, some sexual content, and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an unhappy New York commercial real estate agent (Chris O’Donnell) suddenly dies in this engaging, down-to-earth, star-dotted (Aida Turturro, Kim Coates, and Dion Dimucci), 2010 film, a dental hygienist (Jenna Fischer) with low self-esteem gets unconditional support from her brother-in-law (Rob Benedict) while trying to raise her troublesome, liar-prone, 12-year-old son (Daniel Yelsky) and dealing with her meddling sister (Brooke Smith), her judgmental parents (Lesley Ann Warren and Rob Leibman), and a tenacious malpractice lawyer (Kim Coates).
“Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy” (PG) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Sept. 6 on various digital platforms.] — After a grieving 8-year-old Vietnamese boy (Lai Truòng Phù), who has a strained relationship with his financially struggling, widowed, cellphone repairman father (Ngòc Tuòng), loses his mother (Lai Truong Phu) to illness and his best friend (Khánh Như) has moved to Saigon in Hàm Trần’s heartwarming, family-friendly, funny, touching, bittersweet, well-paced, 105-minute, sci-fi film adapted from a 1970s Czechoslovakian TV series and reminiscent of “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” he meets a sweet, purple-haired alien (Chu Dièp Anh and voiceover by Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) with awesome powers who has crashed to Earth during a meteor shower and helps her search for her comrade so that she can return home, and when bad guys (Dai Nghia, Huyme, et al.) endanger his new friend, he turns to a pudgy, asthmatic, spoiled rich kid (Tin Tin) to assist him.
“Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis” (NR) (3) [Opens Sept. 8-15 in select theaters and available Oct. 28 on various VOD platforms.] — Wonderful cinematography dominates Clark Richey’s award-winning, intriguing, well-acted, tension-filled, fictional, 114-minute thriller inspired by James E. Starrs and Kira Gale’s book “The Death of Meriwether Lewis: A Historic Crime Scene Investigation” in which several scenarios transpire when President James Madison sends his skeptical ornithologist representative (Billy Slaughter) to the woods of Tennessee in 1811 to investigate the death of famous explorer and Louisiana Territory Governor Meriwether Lewis (Evan Williams) in 1809, who died of gunshot wounds and was accompanied by three possibly duplicitous men (John Schneider, Lance E. Nichols, and Marcus Dupree), at the secluded home and inn of a farmer (Sonny Marinelli), his beautiful wife (Amye Gousset), and young son (Rider Mayo) and tries to determine whether the death was by suicide or murder.
“The Other Woman” (R) (1.5) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Slow pacing and lackluster characters mar this somber, predictable, 2009 film, which is based on Ayelet Waldman’s novel “Love and Other Impossible Pursuits,” about a New York City paralegal (Natalie Portman) whose marriage to her attorney boss (Scott Cohen) is threatened by his bitter ex-wife (Lisa Kudrow), the death of their infant daughter due to SIDS, and the precocious and rebellious nature of his 8-year-old son (Charlie Tahan).
“Sarah’s Key” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic material including disturbing situations involving the Holocaust.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — While a pregnant French journalist (Kristin Scott Thomas) begins to renovate a Paris apartment with her husband (Frédéric Pierrot) in this compelling, well-acted, heartbreaking, 2010 film, she discovers an unusual connection between her family (Michel Duchaussoy, et al.) and a Jewish couple (Natasha Mashkevich and Arben Bajraktaraj) with two children who were torn apart in July 1942 when the French police began arresting Jews during the infamous Vel’ d’Hiv Roundup and a young, guilt-ridden girl (Mélusine Mayance) tries desperately to return to the Paris apartment to find her younger brother (Paul Mercier) with the help of a compassionate French couple (Niels Arestrup and Dominique Frot).
“Something in the Woods” (NR) (1.5) [Available Sept. 6 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — After an ambitious, investigative journalist (Nicole Cinaglia) exposes illegal, criminal shenanigans involving a corrupt senator who then commits suicide in Alexander T. Hwang’s lackluster, wacky, unoriginal, predictable, 75-minute, 2021 horror thriller, she is kidnapped by the politician's angry, revenge-fueled daughter (Vienna Hayden) and the two not overly bright women then find themselves trying to collaborate when they are hunted by a sinister, menacing, shape-shifting monster (Kevin Keppy) that stalked and killed two sheriff deputies (Robbie Dias and Dakota Jans) in the fog-shrouded, California woods.
“This Land” (NR) (3) [Available Sept. 6 on various digital platforms.] — Matthew Palmer’s compelling, intriguing, inspiring, thought-provoking, insightful, 71-minute vérité documentary that chronicles one day in the life of an eclectic group of Americans, including an interracial same-sex couple voting for opposite parties, a recovering drug-addicted Native American discussing his troubled past and political views, a father raising his cancer-stricken son after his illegal immigrant wife was deported to Mexico, a rodeo clown wanting to be a great father and dealing with COVID-19 in his family, a politically apathetic Black woman in Chicago, a mother raising her son who has Down Syndrome, and a confident and proud overweight woman accepting of her body, who candidly share their everyday lives prior to and after election day in November 2020.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
