Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more review, click here.
"Made in Bangladesh" (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Sept. 4 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — After a tenacious, smart, overworked, poor, 23-year-old Indian employee (Rikita Nandini Shimue), who has an unemployed husband (Mostafa Monwar), survives a fire at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and then is approached by a union advocate (Shahana Goswami) who informs her about workers' rights, labor laws, human rights, and the value of unions in Rubaiyat Hossain's powerful, engaging, well-acted, realistic, colorful, 94-minute, 2019 film reminiscent of "Norma Rae," she decides to rally her exploited, underpaid, abused, sari-clad coworkers (Novera Rahman, Deepanwita Martin, et al.) in an attempt to organize a union despite threats by hypocritical managers (Azaz Bari and Shatabdi Wadud).
“Rashômon” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — Truth climbs a slippery slope in Akira Kurosawa's Oscar-winning, compelling, intriguing, black-and-white 1950 classic, which is based on the novel “In a Grove,” when a Japanese man (Masayuki Mori) is found dead and four witnesses, including a medium (Noriko Honma) channeling the ghost of the deceased, his raped wife (Machiko Kyô), a notorious bandit (Toshirô Mifune), and a woodcutter (Takashi Shimura), who have four different accounts of the events surrounding the death in 12th century Japan.
“The Song of the Sparrows” (PG) (3.5) [Brief mild language.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — While an unemployed Iranian ostrich wrangler (Mohammad Amir Naji) ends up using his motorcycle as a taxi in Tehran to earn money support his family (Maryam Akbari, et al.) and to buy a new hearing aid for his deaf, teenage daughter (Shabnam Akhlaghi) in this touching, engaging, award-winning, 2008 film filled with stunning photography and wit, his ambitious, young son (Hamed Aghazi) and his friends try to earn money to buy fish to fill a water reservoir as a future money-making scheme.
“Resurrection” (R) (2.5) [Strong violence/gore, language, and some nudity.] [DVD only] — After a grieving Chicago detective (Christopher Lambert) and his wife (Barbara Tyson) lose their young son (Michael Olah) in a tragic accident in this gritty, violent, 1999 thriller, he and his partner (Leland Orser) along with the help of an FBI profiler (Robert Joy) investigate a series of grisly murders in which the crazed, religiously obsessed, meticulous killer removes a body part from each of his victims.
“Tooth Fairy” (PG) (2) [Mild language, some rude humor, and sports action.] [DVD only] — When a pessimistic, dream-smashing, minor league hockey player (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) in Michigan is whisked off to Tooth Fairy Land and is forced by its leader (Julie Andrews) and her assistants (Billy Crystal and Stephen Merchant) to perform a two-week stint as a real tooth fairy in this silly, intermittently funny, family-oriented comedy, he desperately tries to keep his new gig from his girlfriend (Ashley Judd), her two children (Chase Ellison and Destiny Whitlock), and his teammates (Ryan Sheckler, Barclay Hope, et al.).
“Willy Bogner’s Ski to the Max” (NR) (3) [DVD only and VOD platforms.] — Gorgeous, pristine mountain scenery and insane, dangerous downhill skiing from Colorado, Utah, Alaska, Nevada, Canada, Arizona, India, and Switzerland dominate this thrilling, fast-paced, breathtaking, 42-minute 2001 IMAX documentary that features the singer Pink and follows daredevils, including bi-plane pilot Hartley Folstadt, stunt drivers Josef Haider and Klaus-Joachim Kleint, paragliding stunt pilot Happi Michel, snowmobile stunt driver Axel Taubenreuther, dirk biker Trevor Vines, wakeboarder Ryan Augustin, and extreme skiers such as Will Bogner, J.F. Cusson, Jean-Luc Julien, Sonja Kleinlogel, Bruce Lequertier, Daniel Sappa, Reto Lamm, Johanna Matsson, and Walter Arthofer as they perform outrageous, spectacular stunts in their respective sports.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.