Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“30 Minutes or Less” (R) (2) [Crude and sexual content, pervasive language, nudity, and some violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a fast-driving Michigan pizza delivery man (Jesse Eisenberg) finds a bomb strapped to his chest when a money-hungry, foul-mouthed, inept slacker (Danny McBride) teams up with his bomb-making best friend (Nick Swardson) to coerce him to steal $100,000 in order to hire a Mexican thug (Michael Peña) to kill his ex-Marine father (Fred Ward) in this silly, twist-filled, uneven, sporadically funny comedy dotted with crude humor, he seeks help from his reluctant substitute teacher best friend (Aziz Ansari) to rob a Grand Rapids bank and to save his friend’s comely sister (Dilshad Vadsaria) when she is kidnapped.
“After She Died” (NR) (.5) [Partially Subtitled] [Available Sept. 30 on various VOD platforms.] — After her mother (Vanessa Madrid) dies in Australia and her father (Paul Tabot) brings home a girlfriend who looks exactly like her mother in Jack Dignan’s nonsensical, convoluted, lackluster, odd, incomprehensible, violent, 101-minute thriller dominated by muffled dialogue, a grieving, teenage high school graduate (Liliana De La Rosa) is desperate and struggling to understand what is going on as am I.
“Devil's Workshop” (R) (2.5) [Violent content, language throughout, drug use, some sexual material, and nudity.] [Opens Sept. 30 in select theaters, available Sept. 30 on various digital and VOD platforms, and Nov. 8 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — After competing with another actor (Emile Hirsch) while auditioning for a film role as a demonologist with the director (Nick Taylor) and the casting director (Lindsay Anne Williams) in Chris von Hoffmann’s gripping, creepy, gritty, tense, violent, unpredictable, 86-minute psychological horror thriller, a struggling method actor (Timothy Granaderos) makes the mistake of seeking out and spending the weekend with a duplicitous, manipulative devil lore expert (Radha Mitchell) at her home to help him prepare for the role as a demonologist should he be offered the part and ends up engaging in satanic rituals, including sacrificing a goat.
“The Future” (R) (1) [Some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — While waiting to adopt an injured, long-haired, tabby cat from their veterinarian in this agonizingly slow, exceedingly bizarre, pointless film, a laid-off children’s dance instructor (Miranda July) in Los Angeles, who lives with her techno-savvy boyfriend (Hamish Linklater) who quits his job to volunteer to sell trees door-to-door to help stop global warming and begins an oddball friendship with an elderly man (Joe Puttelik), starts a peculiar relationship with a business owner (David Warshofsky) who has an artistic, precocious daughter (Isabella Acres).
“The Help” (PG-13) (4) [Thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A poignant, heartbreaking, ire-inducing, inspirational, well-acted, star-studded (Mary Steenburgen, Chris Lowell, and Mike Vogel) film in which a tenacious, spirited housekeeping advice columnist (Emma Stone) in Mississippi anonymously writes a scandalous book that showcases testimonials of brave, hardworking, fed-up African-American maids (Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Cicely Tyson, et al.) who were degraded and mentally abused by spoiled, racist housewives (Bryce Dallas Howard, Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, Sissy Spacek, et al.) during the 1960s.
“Islanders” (NR) (3) [Available Sept. 27 on all major cable platforms and on iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu, GooglePlay, and YouTube.] — Wonderful cinematography and scenery highlight Craig Harmer and Joe Zook’s fascinating, behind-the-scenes, entertaining, uplifting, inspirational, quirky, 84-minute documentary that records the creative, innovative process of talented electro-pop duo musicians and singers/songwriters Jane and Craig Spencer of the band Finkel when they leave Los Angeles in November 2019 and head to vehicle-prohibited Mackinac Island to visit family and friends and to create and produce a new Michigan-inspired, nature-incorporated, wildlife-sounds-punctuated album in 2020 and consists of interview snippets with Jane’s father Lee Finkel, aunt Pam Finkel, neighbor Ron Mindykowski, City of Mackinac Recreation Director Mary Patay, Mackinac Arts Council Philip Rice, Mackinac Historic Parks Craig Wilson, botanist and innkeeper Trish Martin, and friends Robert Chambers, Darcy Brodeur Bunker, Shelbie Mosley, Maggie Chambers, Hugh Ravitz, and Adrienne Rilenge.
“The Justice of Bunny King” (NR) (3.5) [Available Sept. 30 on various VOD platforms.] — Terrific acting dominates Gaysorn Thavat’s gripping, award-winning, poignant, gritty, down-to-earth, realistic, well-written, moving, 101-minute, 2021 film in which a hardworking, strong-willed, witty, homeless mother (Essie Davis), who washes windshields of passing vehicles in Auckland, New Zealand, tries desperately to make enough money to get her out from under the bureaucratic red tape and her two children (Amelie Baynes and Angus Stevens) out of foster care and into her own home while trying to protect and care for her feisty, runaway, teenage niece (Thomasin McKenzie) after being kicked off the couch of her sister (Toni Potter) and controlling brother-in-law (Errol Shand) but as struggles get more difficult, she finds herself continually breaking the law at every turn and digging herself into a bigger hole.
“Marwencol” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, inspirational, 90-minute, 2010 documentary that uses interviews with mother Edda Hogancamp, boss Julie Swarthout, lawyer Emmanuel Nneji, roommate Tom Neubauer, waitress Lisa Bruck, neighbor Colleen Vargo, and photographer David Nougle to chronicle the life of high-heel-wearing, TBI-afflicted artist Mark Hogancamp who created a military-themed, one-sixth scale, WWII-era town using dolls in his backyard in New Jersey to help him cope mentally and physically after he was savagely attacked in 2000, which left him with severe head injuries and in 9-day coma.
“One More Orbit” (PG) (3) [Played Sept. 29 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video, Pluto TV, and various VOD platforms.] — Terry Virts narrates his compelling, educational, inspiring, intriguing, 74-minute, 2020 documentary highlighted by terrific cinematography that chronicles an international effort in support of a crew, including former astronaut test pilot Col. Terry Virts, mission captain Hamish Harding, captains Jeremy Ascough and Yevgen Vasylenko, command pilot Jacob Bech, lead flight engineer Benjamin Rueger, payload specialist and engineer Jannicke Mikkelsen, Qatar flight attendant Magdalena Starowicz, and photographers Dan Green and Bill Bennett, who took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida in a high-speed Gulfstream jet in an attempt to set the around the globe speed record (i.e., 46h40m22s) in July 2019 and flying 25,803 statute miles over the North and South Poles and consists of commentary by Carbon Underground founder Larry Kopald, Terry Virts Sr., wife Linda and son Giles of Hamish Harding, FAI representative Kris Maynard, and Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka.
“President” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Played Sept. 24 via The House of Djeli and available currently on Amazon Prime Video and various digital platforms.] — Camilla Nielsson’s powerful, award-winning, compelling, inspirational, educational, 2-hour, 2018 documentary, which has a disturbing and shocking conclusion, that focuses on charismatic, passionate, tenacious, 40-year-old Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader and opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa who confronts the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) corrupt ruling party and its acting president Emmerson Mnangagwa after President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign in Zimbabwe prior to the presidential election in 2018 and tries to ensure an honest and fair election in a country where the ruling party is committing fraud at the polls and people are desperately crying out for change.
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, terror, some sexuality, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Terrific, astonishing lifelike special effects highlight this attention-grabbing, well-written, imaginative, action-packed, satisfying prequel to the 1960s and 1970s “Planet of the Apes” movies in which a compassionate San Francisco scientist (James Franco), who cares for his Alzheimer’s-afflicted father (John Lithgow), secretly raises a smart infant chimpanzee after his stern, African-American boss (David Oyelowo) kills off the other primates in the lab when a drug testing experiment goes awry and then five years later tries to rescue the lonely, abused, sign-language-proficient chimp (Andy Serkis) from a primate shelter shockingly run by unscrupulous caretakers (Brian Cox, Tom Felton, and Tyler Labine) after the chimp attacked his bullying pilot neighbor (David Hewlett).
“Sounds of the Ocean” (NR) (3) [You can access the trailer on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nxm5y5K3b8.] — Gorgeous, stunning visuals dominate Joshua Sam Miller’s captivating, creative, languid-paced, uplifting, haunting, artistic, soothing, 10-minute film, which is highlighted by awesome cinematography and promotes ocean health and conservation, that consists of a myriad visual sampling of marine life, including porpoises, humpback whales, and jelly fish, accompanied by relaxing ocean wave sounds, humpback calls, and instrumental music all blended into an immersive, sensory whole.
“Spirit Halloween: The Movie” (PG-13) (2.5) [ ] [Opens Sept. 30 in select theaters and available Oct. 11 on various VOD platforms.] — David Poag’s creepy, entertaining, family-geared, dark, well-paced, star-dotted (Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, Brad Carter, Seth Ingram, and Billie Roy), 81-minute thriller in which three middle-school friends (Donovan Colan, Jaiden J. Smith, and Dylan Martin Frankel) and a sister (Marissa Reyes) are attacked by an eclectic assortment of possessed ghoulish animatronic figures (Katherine Dudley, et al.) when they foolishly decide to spend October 31st in the Spirit Halloween store at a dilapidated strip mall that is unfortunately haunted by a disgruntled, menacing, evil spirit that was a cantankerous, racist land developer (Christopher Lloyd) who mysteriously died after being cursed by a witch (Michelle Civile) and must use their wits to survive the night.
“Stonewall Uprising” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — An educational, candid, fascinating, 90-minute, 2010 documentary, which is based on David Carter’s “Stonewall: The Riots That Sparked the Gay Revolution” that examines the discrimination of homosexuals from their mistreatment in mental institutions in the 1950s to the raid of the Stonewall Tavern in Greenwich Village in 1969 through the use of still photographs, film snippets, and interviews with homosexuals (such as Doric Wilson, John O’Brien, Danny Garvin, Raymond Castro, Martin Boyce, Tommy Lanigan-Schmidt, Jerry Hoose, Fred Sergeant, and Dick Leitsch), lesbians (such as Martha Shelley, Virginia Apuzzao, and Yvonne Ritter), politician Ed Koch, law professor William Eskridge, NYPD deputy inspector Seymour Pine, writers Eric Marcus and David Carter, and reporters Howard Smith and Lucian Truscott, IV.
“The Wild Man: Skunk Ape” (NR) (1.5) [Available Sept. 30 on various digital platforms.] — Ryan Justice’s disappointing, lackluster, dark, poorly acted, disjointed, violent, predictable, star-studded (Michael Paré, Tom Parnell, Wade Hunt Williams, Tom Elgin, Nicholas Denmon, Jorge Diaz, Sean Michael Gloria, Gustavo Perez, and Eric Henderson), 98-minute, 2021 mockdocumentary thriller in which a tenacious, bullied documentary film crew (Lauren Crandall, Mike Reed, and Julian Green) follow a pudgy, cigarette-puffing, conspiracy theorist, cryptozoologist tracker (David E. McMahon) into the Florida Everglades searching for a skunk ape (aka Florida bigfoot) after numerous people have suddenly disappeared only to learn that the government is involved in DNA experiments on furry creatures and subsequent coverups.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.