“Awon Boy” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Netflix Only] — Tolulope Itegboje’s captivating, gripping, gritty, eye-opening, insightful, 38-minute, 2019 documentary that focuses on a gang of eight streetwise, hustling, passionate Black men known as Area Boys who struggle to survive on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, in the Oshodi, Opebi’s Monkey Village, and New Afrika Shrine ghettos and yearn of freedom, equal rights, and justice while trying to overcome negative public perceptions, taking care of themselves and their families, and dreaming of a better life and future.
“Cinderella” (PG) (2.5) [Suggestive material and language.] [Opens Sept. 3 in theaters and available on Amazon Prime Video.] — Kay Cannon’s colorful, quirky, wacky, entertaining, intermittently funny, well-paced, star-studded (Billy Porter, Missy Elliott, James Corden, James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan, Mary Higgins, Fra Fee, John Mulaney, Luke Latchman, Beverly Knight, Tallulah Greive, and Vinani Mwazanzale), 113-minute comedic musical spoof adapted from Charles Perrault’s classic fairytale in which a beautiful, talented, ambitious, dressmaking woman (Camila Cabello) is forced to serve her abusive, piano-playing, widowed stepmother (Idina Menzel) and egotistical stepsisters (Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer) and then suddenly finds herself at a glamorous ball wearing a gorgeous gown and glass slippers when the king (Pierce Brosnan) and queen (Minnie Driver) try to find someone for their son (Nicholas Galitzine) to love and marry but the evening does not go as expected.
“Flipped” (PG) (3) [Language and some thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A sweet, charming, down-to-earth, coming-of-age, romantic, Rob Reiner film in which a headstrong, smart student (Madeline Carroll) growing up in the early 1960s with her financially-struggling parents (Penelope Ann Miller and Aidan Quinn) and twin brothers (Michael Bolton and Shane Harper) has had eyes for her hunky neighbor (Callan McAuliffe), who lives with his parents (Rebecca De Mornay and Anthony Edwards), older sister (Cody Horn), and widowed grandfather (John Mahoney), since they were peers (Morgan Lily and Ryan Ketzner) in the second grade but he does not give her the time of day until junior high school.
“Homie Spumoni” (R) (2.5) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Life gets increasingly complicated for a hunky, family-oriented African-American (Donald Faison), who was raised in Rhode Island by his proud Italian parents (Lina Giornofelice and Alvaro D'Antonio) after moving to America from Verona, Italy, years earlier, in this funny, uneven 2007 comedy when his biological parents (Whoopi Goldberg and Paul Mooney) show up from Baltimore and he distances himself from his best friend (Joey Fatone) and his confused Jewish nurse girlfriend (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), who reluctantly dates an egotistical surgeon (Jason Schombing) to please her mother (Linda Kash).
“If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise” (NR) (4) [DVD and VOD only] — A heartbreaking, educational, inspirational, in-depth, controversial, 4-hour Spike Lee documentary that is a 2010 HBO sequel to his 2005 film “When the Leeves Broke” in which the filmmaker that chronicles the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Deepwater Horizon explosion in April 2010 and gives an update to the state of housing development, governmental infrastructure, medical and social services, economy, educational system, and environmental impacts in gulf coast states through interview snippets with actors (such as Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Wendell Pierce), attorneys (such as Scott Beckford, Monique Harden, Mary Howell, Dennis Reich, and Joseph Bruno), FEMA director Michael Brown, security chief Eddie Compass, criminologist Peter Scharf, coastal scientist Dr. Ivor Van Heerden, resident corps of engineer manager Victor Zillmer, mayors (Mitch Landrieu, Annise Parker, and C. Ray Nagin), community organizer Tanya Harris, ministers Gary Moore and R.C. Blakes Jr., writers (Doug Brinkley, Phyllis Montana-Leblanc, Ned Sublette, and John Barry), nursing student Kimberley Polk, Creative Alliance of New Orleans President Jeanne Nathan, urban planner J. T. Hannan, housing projects resident Sharon Sears Jasper, deputy director Shawn Escoffery, school Superintendant Paul Vallas, Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, Senator Karen Carter Peterson, school representative Lauella Givens, rapper Darnell Harrington, co-directors of Louisiana Justice Institute Tracie L. Washington and Jacques Morial, journalists (such as Anderson Cooper, Brentin Mock, and Jarvis DeBerry), radio talk show host Garland Robinettes, ER doctor Ben Marble, musicians (such as Harry Cook, Terence Blanchard, and Dr. John), activist M. Endesha Tuakali, Gulf residents Shelton Shakespear Alexander and Curtis Green, scenic artist Mike Seelig, EPA administrator Lisa P. Jackson, politicians John Kerry, and eyewitnesses David Hammer, Dustin King, and Albert Andry III to the Deepwater Horizon oilrig explosion.
“Into the Lost Desert” (PG) (2.5) [Brief language.] [Available on Fox Entertainment's free streaming platform Tubi.] — Christopher Cassel’s intriguing, slow-paced, anticlimactic, 83-minute documentary that follows doggedly determined, 50-year-old Italian desert explorer Max Calderan, who leaves his wife and children in Italy, as he attempts a grueling, arduous walk in 2020 across another punishing, dangerous, hostile, arid landscape for more than 17 days and 600 miles in the uncharted Rub’ al Khali desert (aka Empty Quarter) on the Arabian Peninsula with his support team, including team leader Ian Huggins, security Angus Duthie and Wayne Connor, cinematographer Marcelino Belizario, assistant cameraman Benjamin Frank, and support team Michael Galvin, Will Kelly, and Adam Koster, where temperatures can reach 117°F during the day and 32°F at night.
“The Killing Gene” (R) (2) [Strong brutal violence including a rape, gruesome images, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A seasoned New York City detective (Stellan Skarsgård) and his greenhorn partner (Melissa George) get in over their heads in this gritty, dark, gruesome, violent, 2007 psychological thriller, which is vaguely reminiscent of the “Saw” films, when they begin investigating the connection between a revenge-driven torture victim (Selma Blair) and a series of victims (Tom Hardy, Sally Hawkins, ‘Sean’ Brian Jordaan, Michael Liebman, et al.) who have a mysterious equation burned or carved into their skin.
“Sublet” (NR) (3) [Played Aug. 27 on AARP's Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Terrific acting dominates Eytan Fox’s enjoyable, moving, down-to-earth, realistic, low-key, well-written, heartfelt, bittersweet, 91-minute film in which a bestselling, gay, fifty-something, Jewish travel journalist (John Benjamin Hickey), who writes “The Intrepid Traveler” column for the “New York Times” and is grieving with his longtime husband (Peter Spears) after their surrogate miscarries, spends five days in Tel Aviv, Israel, and finds a renewed energy for life when he rents an apartment from a much-younger, charming, handsome, free-spirited, pansexual, Israeli film student (Niv Nissim), whose single mother (Miki Kam) lives in a kibbutz.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
